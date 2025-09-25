Conspiracy Theorists Accuse FBI of Sharing 'Bogus' Evidence After Kash Patel Reveals 'Anti-ICE' Engraved Bullet Following Dallas Shooting
Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Kash Patel is once again in hot water after he ran to X to post a photo of an "anti-ICE" bullet casing he claimed was recovered at the scene of a deadly shooting in Texas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Conspiracy theorists now claim the FBI is sharing "fake" evidence and trying to create a narrative to blame Democrats.
What Did Patel Say On X?
On Wednesday, September 24, a sniper opened fire at an ICE detention facility in Dallas, leaving one detainee dead, two critically injured, as the shooter, Joshua Jahn, was also found dead from a self-inflicted gun wound.
Patel, hours following the shooting, then shared an image of ammunition suspected to be used in the shooting, with one shell casing engraved with the phrase "anti-ICE."
He wrote: "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack... These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."
The FBI director continued: "It has to end, and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice... Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased."
Patel Accused Of Posting 'Fake' Evidence
However, social media users were quick to call out Patel for commenting on the investigation so quickly, as one person raged, "Should the FBI director be posting potential evidence of a crime on social media minutes after the crime occurred?"
Another quipped, "Did you write it yourself?" and a user added, "Nobody believes this. Maybe do a real investigation instead of posting the supposed evidence on Twitter."
A person asked: "Why is the Director of the FBI posting 'evidence' of a crime in an ongoing investigation? I'm not into conspiracy theories, but that 'ANTI ICE' on just one bullet is the fakest thing I've ever seen."
Even gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, commented: "Perhaps if you are serious about solving this, you will focus on doing so and not just putting out something that feels like a lie."
Patel Keeps Fumbling
Few details about the 29-year-old shooter or the victims have been revealed, as law enforcement refused to take questions during a press conference on Wednesday, just before Patel decided to show off the apparent evidence on social media.
This is not the first time Patel has fumbled an investigation. Following the murder of Charlie Kirk, the 45-year-old ran to X to boast, "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." However, less than two hours after his announcement, Patel changed course.
He said at the time: "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues, and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."
Hillary Clinton Sparks Outrage as She Appears to Suggest 'Christian White Men' Are 'Causing Damage' to America During 'Morning Joe' Appearance — Just Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Insiders claimed that even Attorney General Pam Bondi is no fan of Patel, as they explained to Fox News: "The White House, Bondi, (Todd) Blanche have no confidence in Kash. Pam, in particular, cannot stand him. Blanche either."
However, Bondi and Blanche both denied the allegations, and the White House denied plans to strip Patel of his role.