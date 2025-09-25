Conspiracy Theorists Accuse FBI of Sharing 'Bogus' Evidence After Kash Patel Reveals 'Anti-ICE' Engraved Bullet Following Dallas Shooting

Conspiracy theorists now claim the FBI is sharing "fake" evidence and trying to create a narrative to blame Democrats.

Kash Patel is once again in hot water after he ran to X to post a photo of an "anti-ICE" bullet casing he claimed was recovered at the scene of a deadly shooting in Texas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, September 24, a sniper opened fire at an ICE detention facility in Dallas, leaving one detainee dead, two critically injured, as the shooter, Joshua Jahn, was also found dead from a self-inflicted gun wound.

Patel, hours following the shooting, then shared an image of ammunition suspected to be used in the shooting, with one shell casing engraved with the phrase "anti-ICE."

He wrote: "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack... These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."

The FBI director continued: "It has to end, and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice... Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased."