Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Missing Transgender Lover 'Hated Conservatives and Christians' and Was 'Kicked Out of Family’s Home Over Mormon Faith'

Disturbing allegations have been made about Lance Twiggs, the romantic partner of accused Charlie Kirk murderer Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Twiggs, 22, was a straight-A student and talented pianist, but family members claimed his Mormon parents kicked him out of their home over drug and alcohol use.

Relatives alleged Twiggs, who is said to be in the process of transitioning genders, was "radicalized" and "hates conservatives and Christians," including his own family members.