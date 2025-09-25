Your tip
Home > True Crime > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Missing Transgender Lover 'Hated Conservatives and Christians' and Was 'Kicked Out of Family’s Home Over Mormon Faith'

Split photo of Tyler Robinson, Lance Twiggs
Source: MEGA; TIKTOK

Tyler Robinson's boyfriend Lance Twiggs has been accused of 'hating conservatives and Christians' by relatives.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Disturbing allegations have been made about Lance Twiggs, the romantic partner of accused Charlie Kirk murderer Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Twiggs, 22, was a straight-A student and talented pianist, but family members claimed his Mormon parents kicked him out of their home over drug and alcohol use.

Relatives alleged Twiggs, who is said to be in the process of transitioning genders, was "radicalized" and "hates conservatives and Christians," including his own family members.

Split photo of Tyler Robinson, Lance Twiggs
Source: MEGA; TIKTOK

Lance Twiggs (right) was a 'straight-A' student who attended Utah Tech Success Academy.

Years before Twiggs' name made national news after his boyfriend allegedly shot and killed the right-wing political commentator, they had a promising future.

Twiggs was enrolled in an accelerated educational program for gifted high school students at Utah Tech Success Academy, where students have the opportunity to take college-level courses and earn an associate's degree.

Superintendent Ben Kaufman, whose time at the school did not overlap with Twiggs, reportedly said, "Everything I've heard about him, he was a great kid. He was nice. He worked hard."

Relative Claims Twiggs Was 'Radicalized'

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's suspected killer's boyfriend alleged 'hated conservatives and Christians.'

At some point, Twiggs began to change. A female relative, who asked to remain anonymous, reportedly claimed he had a falling out with his parents over alleged drug and alcohol use, online gaming, and removing himself from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She claimed: "(His father) thought he wasn't being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out. He then lived with (his grandparents) until he was 18 and graduated from high school."

The family member also claimed Twiggs was struggling with "gender identity," adding: "But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming."

Twiggs' Former Friend Dismisses Relatives' Claims

Photo of Tyler Nielsen
Source: X

Twiggs' Mormon parents kicked him out and he was living with Robinson at the time of Kirk's murder.

Another anonymous relative alleged: "He hates conservatives and Christians. He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached (and) been radicalized."

While Twiggs' family claimed he "hated" them for due to their personal beliefs, personal friend Braylon Nielsen painted a far different picture of the suspect shooter's boyfriend.

Nielsen claimed Twiggs was friends with her brothers and sought refuge at their home when his parents kicked him out during his junior year of high school in 2021.

She explained: "It was on and off. He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn't like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends.

"I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family."

Nielsen described Twiggs' parents as "religious zealots" and dismissed his family's accusations as hateful rumors, saying: "Lance, that I know of, has never done drugs. He was always like, 'I don’t want to go out and party.' He just wasn’t a big partier."

Twiggs was also described as "hardworking" and empathetic.

Former Friend Insists Charlie Kirk's Assassination Was 'All Tyler'

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

A former friend said she didn't believe Twiggs was involved in Robinson's alleged assassination plan.

Nielsen recalled: "We went to a dance once, a high school dance, and he was very involved with it. Made sure everyone had rides. Made sure everyone had clothes. He just took care of people. My sister’s car broke down once, and he came out to help her."

She said she "had no clue Lance was trans" and did not believe he was involved in Robinson's alleged assassination plan, adding: "I think that's all Tyler. The Lance that I knew would never do something like that. I could never see Lance doing that."

Her mother, Jackie, also agreed, saying, "I don't believe Lance would have any part of that. He's a good kid. He's a kid. He's compassionate. He minds his own business.

"I hope the world lightens up on him and stops being so hateful until they have all the facts. He doesn't deserve this."

