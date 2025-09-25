EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Left Royal Family 'Disgusted' With State of His Room at Windsor Castle — 'There Was Takeout Boxes, Fake Tan and Hair Spray Everywhere'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Dirty Donald Trump shocked staff and left members of the royal household appalled after his overnight stay at Windsor Castle during his second state visit to the UK ended with his suite in a state of "total filth," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal Family Disgusted by Filthy Suite
The 79-year-old U.S. president and his wife Melania, 55, were recently feted with all the pomp of a full state welcome in Britain, including a carriage procession with the King and Queen and a glittering white-tie banquet. But behind the scenes, insiders say the royal family were "disgusted" by the condition of Trump's rooms once he departed.
A palace source told us: "It was takeout boxes, tanning sprays and hair products everywhere. The bathroom was littered with bottles, the sinks stained, and his bed sheets had been left completely orange from whatever he uses. People were horrified. This was Windsor Castle, not a roadside motel."
Another insider added: "No one could say no to him. If Trump wanted fast food at 2am, the Secret Service would fetch it. The room smelled of fries and fried chicken by morning. For staff who are used to military precision and spotless suites, it was beyond the pale."
Pomp and Ceremony Masked Chaos
Trump's state visit to the U.K. – the second of his presidency – began on September 16 and lasted three days.
He was greeted on arrival by the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined the King in inspecting a Guard of Honour and dined beneath chandeliers with senior politicians including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The highlight was a carriage ride through the Windsor estate, accompanied by the Household Cavalry and military bands.
The formalities, however, masked growing unease among those tasked with hosting him.
"The president loves the pomp and ceremony," one official noted before the visit. "But staff quickly saw the chaos that came with it."
Palace Aides Stunned by the Mess
Palace aides said the extent of the mess was unprecedented.
One recalled: "He had sprays and tubs of hair gel scattered across the bathroom. Tan wipes were in the bin, the towels were ruined, and the housekeeping team had to replace nearly everything. It was like a bomb had gone off in Selfridges' cosmetics hall."
Trump has long prided himself on his appearance, once admitting to spending considerable time on his "distinctive" hair.
"But no one expected the trail it would leave," said a source close to his royal visit.
Public Duties Continued Smoothly
Despite the private dismay, the public program proceeded smoothly.
After paying respects at St George's Chapel to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Trump watched a Beating Retreat ceremony on the East Lawn, followed by a flypast from the Red Arrows and US F-35 jets.
That evening he toasted the King at a banquet before retiring to his suite.
The following morning, Trump departed Windsor for Chequers to meet Starmer, inspect the Churchill archives and hold a joint press conference. Behind the polished schedule, staff were still grappling with the aftermath of his stay.
"Everyone has hosted difficult guests," said one insider. "But nothing like this. For many, it was simply revolting."