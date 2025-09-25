Your tip
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Sparks Outrage as She Appears to Suggest 'Christian White Men' Are 'Causing Damage' to America During 'Morning Joe' Appearance — Just Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

charlie-kirk-hillary-clinton
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton was accused of mocking Charlie Kirk's faith and devotion.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton has come under fire for appearing to take a shot at religious white men, RadarOnline.com can report, just two weeks after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was a devout Christian who often said the most important thing in his life was his faith.

hillary clinton
Source: msnbc

The former presidential candidate singled out 'white Christian men.'

Clinton was a guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she declared her love of America, "warts and all."

However, she went on to warn against any push to "turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by - you know, let's say it - white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology - it's just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for.

"And we were on the path toward that - I mean, imperfectly, lots of bumps along the way."

Source: x.com/EricLDaugh

She furthered her point by insisting that Americans have to stop "demonizing" each other.

"Now, I think most of that right now in our country’s history is coming from the right, from people who want to dominate, they want their point of view. You know, writing out slavery from history? That doesn’t make it go away."

Online Outcry

Charlie Kirk
Source: instagram.com/charliekirk1776

Kirk was a devoted husband and father.

The response online was swift from Christians, who felt specifically targeted by Clinton's words, and defended themselves and their faith on X.com.

One person reacted: "I'm a white Catholic man. I go to church, work as a pediatrician, love my wife, my dog and my country. Thanks for demonizing me and anyone like me."

Another expressed: "This is outrageous. To single out Christianity, let alone 'white Christian men,' as some kind of national threat is flat-out bigotry. Faith in God has built families, communities, and this nation itself.

"If Hillary Clinton thinks that devotion to Christ is 'doing damage,' then it’s fair to ask, who exactly does she look to for guidance, if not God? Because it sure doesn’t sound like she has any respect for Him."

A third person simply asked: "What damage specifically? What about Praising God is so bad to these people?"

While one person promised: "Little does she know, we’re only just getting started. This Christian Revival will be biblical in scale."

Faith and Family

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: The George Janko Show/YouTube

Kirk had always been vocal about how being a devout Christian.

Kirk had always been vocal about how being a devout Christian was a cornerstone of the way he lived his life.

"I mean, I'm nothing without Jesus," he told Russell Brand in 2024 while appearing on the comedian's podcast, revealing how long he'd been devoted.

"I'm a sinner. I fall incredibly short of the glory of God. We all do. I gave my life to the Lord in fifth grade, and it's the most important decision I've ever made, and everything I do incorporates Jesus Christ."

How Kirk Wants to be Remembered

Kirk captioned this Instagram post: 'God, family, country. In that order.'
Source: instagram.com/charliekirk1776

Kirk captioned this Instagram post: 'God, family, country. In that order.'

After Kirk's death, a podcast interview resurfaced where he was asked, "If you could be associated with one thing, how would you want to be remembered?" with the slightly shocked MAGA supporter confirming, "If I died?"

Without flinching, the conservative firebrand responded, "I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing. The most important thing in my life is my faith"

Kirk had long placed his devotion above all else.

In an Instagram post on September 1, he was seen holding his three-year-old daughter while visiting a scenic spot in Arizona.

In the caption, Kirk wrote, "God, family, country. In that order," while wishing fans a happy Labor Day.

