Hillary Clinton Sparks Outrage as She Appears to Suggest 'Christian White Men' Are 'Causing Damage' to America During 'Morning Joe' Appearance — Just Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Clinton was a guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she declared her love of America, "warts and all."

However, she went on to warn against any push to "turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by - you know, let's say it - white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology - it's just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for.

"And we were on the path toward that - I mean, imperfectly, lots of bumps along the way."