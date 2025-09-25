Your tip
Nicholas Cage

Nicolas Cage Tossed Lisa Marie Presley's $65k Engagement Ring Overboard In Blazing Row During One of the Couple's 'Epic Fights'

picture of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage threw Lisa Marie Presley's engagement ring into the ocean during an explosive row on a yacht trip.

Sept. 25 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Nicolas Cage tossed Lisa Marie Presley's $65k engagement ring into the sea, according to claims made by Priscilla Presley in her new bombshell memoir.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Elvis's widow has heavily documented her daughter's fiery relationship with the Con Air star, which lasted four years beginning in 2000.

And one of their "epic fights" resulted in Lisa Marie's expensive ring being lost forever.

Fiery Relationship

picture of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Cage and Presley's romance was littered with 'epic fights', according to Priscilla Presley.

Priscilla wrote: "One afternoon, they went sailing off the coast of Catalina Island on Nick's yacht, the Weston."

She said that "something set off another of their epic fights, and Lisa pulled off her engagement ring and threw it at Nick."

The Leaving Las Vegas star responded by taking the piece of jewelry and depositing it into the Pacific Ocean.

"Furious, Nick threw the ring overboard," Priscilla said.

Priscilla told that while Cage dispatched a team of divers to try to find the $65,000 ring, she didn't believe that it was ever retrieved.

"As far as I know, the ring is still there," Priscilla said.

Replacement Ring

picture of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Cage purchased a replacement ring — featuring an even bigger diamond.

The star of films such as Face/Off and The Rock immediately replaced the piece of jewelry with an even grander one, according to Priscilla.

Cage – who has a history of spotty finances – purchased the late Lisa Marie "an even bigger diamond (ten carats), and they got engaged all over again," Priscilla wrote.

Priscilla estimated the replacement ring to be about ten carats in size.

Cage and Lisa Marie began dating in 2000 and got married in 2002, but broke up later that year, with their divorce being finalized in 2004.

Tragic End

picture of Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie passed away in January of 2023 at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie had previously been married to Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

She welcomed two children with the latter: late son Benjamin, who tragically died at 27 in August of 2020; and daughter Riley, 36, who has emerged as a force on her own in the entertainment industry.

Lisa Marie was also mom to twins Harper and Finley, 16, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

She tragically died in January of 2023 at the age of 54.

picture of Elvis Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley also revealed secrets about her marriage to superstar, Elvis, in her new book.

RadarOnline.com also revealed this week another notable claim made by Priscilla in the book — called Softly, As I Leave You: Life after Elvis — that the King openly asked her if she wanted to have an abortion after she unexpectedly became pregnant on their wedding night.

The now 80-year-old confessed after being forced to hide their romance for so long, the pregnancy discovery came too soon.

"Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," she wrote. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart."

She added that neither she nor Elvis felt ready for a child, and she confessed to wondering if it would have been easier if she hadn't.

"For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I'd feel if I had an accident and miscarried," she wrote.

"I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts."

picture of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla revealed Elvis asked her if she wanted an abortion after falling pregnant on their wedding night.

Seeing the emotional toll the shock pregnancy was taking on her life, Elvis asked her an impossible question.

"(He) looked at me one day and asked if I wanted to have an abortion," Priscilla confessed. "He told me he'd support whatever I wanted."

She called his questions a "wake-up call."

"The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can’t do that. This is our baby!'"

