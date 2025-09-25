Nicolas Cage Tossed Lisa Marie Presley's $65k Engagement Ring Overboard In Blazing Row During One of the Couple's 'Epic Fights'

RadarOnline.com also revealed this week another notable claim made by Priscilla in the book — called Softly, As I Leave You: Life after Elvis — that the King openly asked her if she wanted to have an abortion after she unexpectedly became pregnant on their wedding night.

The now 80-year-old confessed after being forced to hide their romance for so long, the pregnancy discovery came too soon.

"Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," she wrote. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart."

She added that neither she nor Elvis felt ready for a child, and she confessed to wondering if it would have been easier if she hadn't.

"For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I'd feel if I had an accident and miscarried," she wrote.

"I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts."