Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: Hollywood Star Rips The 'Diva Duchess' Over Her Behavior — 'I Have Defended Her When No One Else Did'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been called out once again for her diva behavior.
Stassi Schroeder slammed the Duchess of Sussex after she found out she wasn't on her PR list despite "defending" her for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Vanderpump Rules alum didn't hold back when she addressed the royal snub on her podcast, Stassi.
Stassi Schroeder Snubbed From Meghan Markle's PR List
Schroeder, 37, wasn't happy to learn comedian Claudia Oshry, who created the popular Instagram account @GirlWithNoJob, made the cut over her for Markle's PR mailing list for her latest As Ever product tease.
She said: "So yesterday, last night, I saw a little comment that said that Claudia Oshry got Meghan Markle's PR package."
Her best friend Taylor Strecker replied: "Like, I'm mad at Meghan Markle now. I was already miffed, but now I am furious."
The Vanderpump Villa star went on to explain how she's been a longtime fan of Markle, 44, and was one of the only stars to repeatedly "defend" her throughout all her personal drama, including when she and husband Prince Harry were slammed for giving up their full-time royal duties to move to California.
Schroeder said: "I have literally defended her when no one else did.
"I have filmed videos about it, I've commented on all the things, I literally had my f---ing PR reach out."
Stassi Schroeder Unfollows Meghan Markle For Being 'Unappreciative'
The New York Times bestselling author continued: "The way she moves through social media, I think that she's stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I'm a lowly reality person."
Schroeder had seen enough and she swore off supporting Markle for good, including watching her former show Suits and Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
She declared: "That's what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I'm not watching her show anymore."
Stassi Schroeder Declares She's a 'Toxic Hater' Now
Schroeder also noted it was bizarre for Markle to send a PR package to Oshy, who has "questioned" the diva duchess on her Toast podcast, which she co-hosts with sister Jackie Oshy.
She explained: "When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s--- about you — Claudia and Jackie don't talk s--- about her, but they literally, they've questioned her, and they also say, 'I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this.'
"'I wonder what Stassi's thinking about this because Stassi's her number one fan.' Everyone f---ing knows. No longer.
"My feelings are hurt and I'm a toxic fan … I was a toxic fan that's now a toxic hater."
Still fired up, Schroeder also called Markle out for "paying attention to (her) haters" than her loyal supporters, which she alleged was the former Suits star's "way of trying to control the narrative."
She added, "I think she’s controlling" before comparing "control freak" Markle to Blake Lively.
With her final statement on the matter, Schroeder made her cut ties official by unfollowing the As Ever founder on social media.
The Bravo star said: "I'm not going to talk about her anymore. I'm going to unfollow her right now … Done."