EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Shunned 'Girl Squad' is 'Planning Epic Group Takedown of Duchess' — After Radar Revealed Her Ex-Best Pal Jessica Mulroney is Plotting to Unleash Tell-All Memoir
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing the prospect of an "epic group takedown" from former friends who, insiders tell RadarOnline.com, are preparing a joint documentary project for Netflix or a rival streaming platform – just after we revealed her ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney is considering unleashing a tell-all book on the diva duchess.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, now based in Montecito with Prince Harry, 41, and their children, has seen several close friendships unravel since her marriage into the royal family in 2018.
Estranged Friends Plot Explosive Documentary
From Canadian stylist Mulroney to television personality Stassi Schroeder and Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, women who once championed Markle are now either estranged or openly critical.
According to sources, some of them are now in talks to collaborate on a film that would shine a harsh light on their former friend.
One insider said: "There is a growing appetite among those who feel cast aside to tell their side of the story. A group project would be powerful – and very damaging for Meghan. The mood is that enough is enough."
Mulroney's Fallout Still Haunts Markle
Mulroney, once described as Markle's "keeper of secrets," was central to the Sussexes' wedding in 2018 – her twin sons carried the bride's train while her daughter Ivy served as a bridesmaid.
But the friendship collapsed after Mulroney was accused of "textbook white privilege" in 2020 following an argument with blogger Sasha Exeter.
She lost television contracts in Canada and the US, and Markle quietly cut ties.
A source close to the production talks claimed: "Jessica has been the focus because of her deep history with Meghan, but others are now stepping forward. The idea is a group documentary – multiple voices, one story, and all united against Meghan. Streamers are interested as it's unlikely Netflix will pick it up due to their relationship with the Sussexes."
Former Fans Turn Against Duchess
Schroeder, 37, once declared herself Markle's "number one fan," but recently renounced her loyalty on her podcast after failing to receive promotional gifts from the duchess' lifestyle brand.
She said: "I literally defended her when no one else did. I'm furious, and this is the last straw. I'm not watching her show anymore, I'm going to unfollow her right now."
Mackintosh, 35, has also spoken of feeling discarded by Markle. She claimed the duchess sent her a blunt message in 2016 after she offered congratulations on her relationship with Harry.
Mackintosh recalled: "I felt like she'd basically told me to f--- off in that message. So I did. And we haven't spoken since."
Memoir Rumors Add to Markle's Troubles
A publishing insider said Mulroney's memoir – if she agreed to write it – could attract a seven-figure advance.
They said: "Jessica's story is the one everyone wants. She knows the private details from Meghan's courtship with Harry to the lead-up to Megxit. It would be dynamite."
Mulroney has publicly denied any such plan, saying "Absolutely not" when asked if a book was in the works. But her separation from her husband Ben Mulroney earlier this year has reignited speculation the project is secretly in the works.
Another insider claimed: "Even if Jessica doesn't write a memoir, she has an axe to grind. Combine that with others who feel they were cast aside, and you have the ingredients for a very damaging documentary Mulroney could be part of. Meghan should be worried."