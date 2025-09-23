EXCLUSIVE: Diana's 'Drug Secret' — How Sad Princess Got Hooked on Cocaine Supplied by Beloved Pal George Michael
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Princess Diana allegedly turned to her beloved pal George Michael and mumbled: "I need something to make me feel confident and happy."
The sad royal's tearful plea marked the beginning of her four-year descent into an alleged addiction to cocaine, RadarOnline.com can reveal, which was secretly supplied to her by her pop star pal.
Diana Turned To Drugs to Escape Royal Misery
Sources tell us Diana begged the Wham! hitmaker to supply her with drugs as she believed it would help release her from the grip of a depression brought on by her toxic split from callous Prince Charles.
Michael, who is said to have spent most of his life high on crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and booze, was initially reluctant to become Diana's dealer.
But a source claimed the singer soon relented when he saw the "release" snorting coke gave his miserable friend, killed aged 36 in a Paris car smash 28 years ago.
Michael even allegedly smuggled bags of coke into Diana's opulent private residence of Apartment 8, Kensington Palace, where it's well documented the pair met for soul-searching chats about their disastrous love lives.
As Diana's drug taking increased, Michael offered his pal heroin. He told her it was his "great escape" from the "relentless thoughts" in his mind.
And it was at this point Diana "drew the line" and decided she needed to wean herself off cocaine.
Our revelations will cast new light on a handwritten letter infamously penned by Diana in October 1993 to her butler, Paul Burrell.
She described in the note, penned 10 months after her split from Charles, how she feared the royal was plotting to kill or inflict serious head injury on her in a car accident so he could marry Tiggy Legge-Bourke, former nanny to Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry.
The source who came forward to reveal Diana's drug secret told us the letter was proof her coke taking had turned her into a "paranoid wreck." They said they had decided to reveal Diana's drug secret to show the world addiction can hit people from any walk of life.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the insider claimed: "The public needs to know this, firstly to see the truth about how messed up Diana was by the Royal Family and Prince Charles.
"Second, I hope it makes people feel more compassion for drug addicts around the world. They'll feel sympathy for Diana when they hear she turned to drugs to numb her pain.
"Hopefully, knowing she was hooked on drugs will make them feel a bit more compassion for the addicts we all see on the streets.
"Most people turn to drugs because they have a sad story or mental illness, and society needs to recognize that."
Diana's Cocaine Confessions Resurface Decades Later
Detailing how Diana's drug addiction started and progressed to the point where she almost needed to check into a rehab clinic, our source added: "George Michael told me in great detail how he became Diana's dealer, and I believe a lot of the cocaine I supplied him with was also going to her."
"I noticed he was ordering a lot more coke in the early '90s, even for him, and asked him why," he claimed. "He wouldn't tell me at first, just saying it was for a 'very special friend' and he was sworn to secrecy.
"But on one visit to his house in Highgate, north London, he finally spilled the beans."
Our source claimed: "He said he had been supplying coke to Princess Diana because she had sat with him one night at her apartment in Kensington Palace, shaking and welling up, and told him she needed some of his gear to get her feeling happy and confident again. George told me he told her, 'No way' at first, but after begging and begging him, he finally brought her a couple of grams back to Kensington Palace in bag.
"He said he was sweating buckets bringing it into the apartment because he knew it would be global news if one of her security team found it on him."
The insider continued: "He knew no one would ever believe him if he claimed it was for Diana, which he would never have said anyway to protect her, as he really loved her. But he said getting it into the apartment was easy and he wasn't searched, so he didn't mind doing it again after that.
"As time went on, she started asking for more and more of it and would send flunkies out in cars to get it from his friends and his house in Highgate. Diana knew it was important to keep as much distance from the drugs as possible.
"George would arrange it so the coke was stashed in little boxes of cheap jewelry and other presents and trinkets, so no one would spot the drugs if they opened the parcels."
"Diana and George also used to laugh, coming up with code words for the drugs, and used to say they needed some more white diamonds," the source went on. "This went on for four years, and George really shocked me when he told me once offered heroin. He told me he only said that to her when he was high as a kite one night, and in hindsight, he should never have offered it to her."
They claimed: "But he did say he told her it was the best way for him to escape his mind. Luckily for Diana, this offer of heroin seemed to shock her into realizing she had developed a real drug problem and needed to stop.
"She knew getting into heroin was absolutely not for her, so decided to do something about it and kicked her coke habit. I'm not sure if it ever got really messy for her as she only took it off and on for the four years when she was feeling really low.
"But it definitely became a problem she had to fix. I assume she told therapists about it and got help from them, so there's no way I'm the only one who knows about this."
Inside Diana's Secret Drug Battle After Charles Split
Diana's drug use is said to have lasted roughly from the point when former British Prime Minister John Major announced on December 9, 1992 that royal and Charles were ending their 11-year marriage, to the year the couple's divorce was finalized in 1996.
After the announcement of her separation from the Prince, Diana withdrew from public life and scaled back charity work, making it easier for her drug taking to go unnoticed.
It wasn't the first time she had been dependent on drugs, as royal doctors dosed her on tranquilizers and sleeping tablets when she was in the grip of depression and eating disorder bulimia.
She developed bulimia after Charles cruelly told her she was a "bit chubby" a week after she accepted his proposal in February 1981, when she was aged 19.
Sources also claimed Diana had been trying to get her playboy lover, Dodi Fayed, 42, off cocaine in the weeks before they were killed together in a high-speed car crash.
Diana died at 4am on 31 August, after her heart was ruptured in a high-speed car crash in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel.
Singer Michael, found dead at home on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53, after dying from liver and heart problems, kept a recording of him chatting to Diana about her marriage breakdown while he was high on cannabis.
The conversation was recorded by an answering machine at his home in North London.
Diana is heard telling Michael about her break-up, saying: "It's been pretty grim, but we're near the end of it. Not a very loving, compassionate family, this one I'm leaving."
Diana and Michael clicked when they met backstage at a 1989 World Aids Day concert in London's Wembley Stadium.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside William & Kate's Secret Dinner After Shock Split — Royal Butler Reveals Details On Their Intimate Evening Together After 'Something Changed' Between The Couple
Michael's Shocking Role in Diana's Drug Struggle
A biography on Michael called George Michael: Freedom, The Ultimate Tribute 1963-2016 detailed how the pair became each other's closest confidantes, sharing intimate meetings and late-night calls.
Michael is said to have told pals he believed he could have slept with Diana as he knew she secretly fancied him.
And his childhood pal Andros Georgiou has told how Michael was invited by Diana to Kensington Palace several times "for what she called a 'chinwag.'"
He added: "George said she made a point of touching his arm, and her hello and goodbye hugs lingered."