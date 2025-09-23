Your tip
Candace Owens Fights Back: Conservative Mouthpiece Demands French First Lady Brigitte Macron Takes 'Invasive' Medical Exam to Prove 'She Was Not Born a Man'

picture of Candace Owens and Brigitte Macron
Source: mega

Candace Owens has ramped up her battle with Brigitte Macron by demanding she takes a medical test to prove gender.

Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Candace Owens is demanding French first lady Brigitte Macron undergo an invasive medical exam to prove she is not a man.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the right-wing pundit ramped up the bad blood between the pair as she fights a lawsuit launched by Brigitte and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.

Article continues below advertisement

Hitting Back

picture of Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Owens declared she's 'coming for her medical records'.

Article continues below advertisement

The French power couple took action against Owens after she repeatedly claimed to her huge audience that Brigitte, 72, was born a man.

Owens said on Monday: "We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor.

"We're coming for her medical records."

Last week, the Macrons' lawyer Tom Clare revealed that the couple was preparing to submit "photographic and scientific" evidence that rubbish Owens' claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Ready For Battle

picture of Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron

Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have launched a lawsuit against Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens said last March that she "would stake (her) entire professional reputation" on the claim that Brigitte was born male.

She even alleged Brigitte is in fact her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, and that her first husband never existed.

The Macrons filed for defamation in July — and the legal team say they are ready to fight

The suit is still in its early stages and the feuding parties are yet to face off in a courtroom.

Clare said that Owens' claims have been "very upsetting" for the First Lady and a "distraction" for Macron.

He explained: "When your family is under attack, it wears on you.

"And he (Emmanuel Macron) is not immune from that because he's the president of a country."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo Evidence

picture of Brigitte Macron
Source: MEGA

Brigitte is prepared to issue 'photographic and scientific' evidence to rubbish Owens' claims.

Article continues below advertisement

He added there will be "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature."

Photographs of Brigitte when she is pregnant exist and will be presented in court, the lawyer confirmed.

But Owens' latest statement suggests she could seek to force Brigitte into even more invasive procedures to prove her gender.

The commentator and author previously said: "This isn't France, where Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron get to do whatever they want. This is America.

"You don't get to skip discovery just because you're a foreign world leader angry about a podcaster's First Amendment rights."

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Candace Owens and Brigitte Macron
Source: MEGA

Owens has been accused of spreading the wild claims to boost her profile and 'make money'.

Article continues below advertisement

The Macrons alleged Owens has spread false claims about Brigitte's birth gender that are contradicted by substantial evidence.

The lawsuit noted how her claims had a large reach with her nearly 7million followers and X and more than 4 million YouTube subscribers — and seeks unspecified damages.

It states: "Owens has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money."

They said that Owens expanded on the claim with short videos and her eight-part podcast series called “Becoming Brigitte.”

The Macrons also alleged Owens ignored credible evidence and instead elevated “known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.”

The rumors about Brigitte's birth gender first took off in France after far-right magazine Faits et Documents printed them in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron
Source: MEGA

The Macrons have been battling accusations surrounding Brigitte's gender since 2021.

Bloggers Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy pushed them in a YouTube interview that went viral.

They alleged Brigitte was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux — the name of her older brother — and that she never gave birth to her three children.

The Macrons sued Rey and Roy for defamation in Paris. In 2024, they won and the two women were hit with symbolic fines.

