Candace Owens Fights Back: Conservative Mouthpiece Demands French First Lady Brigitte Macron Takes 'Invasive' Medical Exam to Prove 'She Was Not Born a Man'

Owens said last March that she "would stake (her) entire professional reputation" on the claim that Brigitte was born male.

She even alleged Brigitte is in fact her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, and that her first husband never existed.

The Macrons filed for defamation in July — and the legal team say they are ready to fight

The suit is still in its early stages and the feuding parties are yet to face off in a courtroom.

Clare said that Owens' claims have been "very upsetting" for the First Lady and a "distraction" for Macron.

He explained: "When your family is under attack, it wears on you.

"And he (Emmanuel Macron) is not immune from that because he's the president of a country."