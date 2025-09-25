EXCLUSIVE: Warped Abuse Secrets of 'Wizard of Oz' Laid Bare in Wake of Death of One of Movie's Last Surviving Cast Members — From Orgies to 'Dwarf Pimping'

Binder was just eight when she was cast in the 1939 musical classic, dancing and singing among the cheerful residents of Munchkinland.

But her innocence was overshadowed by darker behavior behind the scenes, with accounts describing alleged alcohol-fueled chaos, harassment and exploitation among the 124 little people hired to play Munchkins.

A Hollywood historian said: "Elaine herself was a child, and like the other kids involved, she was shielded from much of it. But the legacy of the Munchkin cast is deeply tainted. The revelations are shocking even by the standards of old Hollywood."

Another researcher added: "Her death reminds us of Judy Garland's pain. She was just 16 and already facing harassment on set. The Munchkins' antics became legendary, but at the heart of it is a story of abuse."