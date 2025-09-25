Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Lily Phillips

OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, 24, Breaks Down her $60k Plastic Surgery Procedures — Including Some 'Very Intimate' Tweaks

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s;Instagram

OnlyFans' star Lily Phillips has documented her various cosmetic surgery procedures.

Sept. 25 2025, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has broken down her excessive cosmetic surgery procedures, which have set her back $60,000.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the "Orgy Queen" admitted her first major treatment was a labiaplasty in 2021, describing the procedure as "a cosmetic surgical procedure that reshapes or reduces the size of the labia, specifically the labia minora."

First Major Op

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s;Instagram

Phillips says she first went under the knife in 2021.

She explained: "So basically, you've got your outer lips – the big fat ones that are a bit juicy — and then the inner ones.

"Basically, I had one that was hanging out — well, they were both hanging out — but one was a lot longer than the other, it was really uneven. I hated the look of it.

"It's sad because it’s so natural and a lot of people have it but it’s just personal preference."

Phillips revealed the procedure cost her $6,700, but described the tweak as the "best" she has ever had.

"Best decision I ever made. I loved it," she beamed.

And she admitted the surgery only lasted an hour, adding: "I think they suggested that I don’t have sex for a month, but I think I started doing that after about two weeks and it was totally fine. Like, I had no problems with it."

'Took A Long Time To Settle'

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s;Instagram

The adult star revealed she had a chin implant and liposuction.

After her labiaplasty, Phillips shared that she had a chin implant and liposuction.

She noted that the chin implant — which cost $18,900 — was to help with "the project and my side profile."

Phillips explained: "Obviously, a lot of people tend to get chin filler, and I got that for a few years but it would dissolve or it would migrate."

The adult star, who claims to have slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours, noted that the "only problem" she encountered was "quite a lot of swelling. It kind of froze my jaw for a bit. I don't know really how to explain it."

In 2024, Phillips underwent liposuction and noted that the surgery "did take quite a bit of time to settle."

No Pain, No Gain

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s;Instagram

Phillips said surgery to define her stomach was the most 'painful.'

The adult content creator shared that she wanted an "ab sketching look" to define her stomach while also taking fat out of her lower back.

"It was just the first surgery that I had done though that was quite painful," she said. "I did struggle a little bit with the recovery."

Phillips revealed that she paid $16,000, and is now "fairly happy" with the results despite not being content initially.

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s;Instagram

The X-rated creator's last surgery was a Brazilian Butt Lift.

"My only problem is there was a slight unevenness,” she shared. "I don’t know if it’s just because it’s me and so I notice on myself. I'm sure when other people look at it, they don’t really see it, but there are little patches of fat still."

Her last and most recent surgery was a BBL — Brazilian Butt Lift.

She said: "With this, because I got the fat out (of) my legs, it does sometimes look a little bit uneven.

"It just looks like I got a huge butt and smaller legs. So I wish, kind of, I had a little bit less fat in to be honest."

