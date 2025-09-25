OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, 24, Breaks Down her $60k Plastic Surgery Procedures — Including Some 'Very Intimate' Tweaks

She explained: "So basically, you've got your outer lips – the big fat ones that are a bit juicy — and then the inner ones.

"Basically, I had one that was hanging out — well, they were both hanging out — but one was a lot longer than the other, it was really uneven. I hated the look of it.

"It's sad because it’s so natural and a lot of people have it but it’s just personal preference."

Phillips revealed the procedure cost her $6,700, but described the tweak as the "best" she has ever had.

"Best decision I ever made. I loved it," she beamed.

And she admitted the surgery only lasted an hour, adding: "I think they suggested that I don’t have sex for a month, but I think I started doing that after about two weeks and it was totally fine. Like, I had no problems with it."