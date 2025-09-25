Luck of the Irish: Rihanna gives Birth to her First Daughter with Partner A$AP Rocky and Reveals Unusual Name for her Baby Number 3
Sept. 25 2025, Published 8:04 a.m. ET
Rihanna has welcomed her third child with partner A$AP Rocky — the couple's first daughter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan superstar, 37, shared a photo with her new baby girl on Instagram, sister of her sons RZA, three, and Riot, two.
Baby Number 3
And the singer revealed her child is named Rocki Irish Mayers — in honor of A$AP Rocky — and was born on September 13.
The new mom-of-three looked incredibly glamorous after giving birth — while her daughter was adorable in a chic pink outfit with lace socks.
The middle name Irish also appeared to be a sweet tribute to her late father Ronald Fenty's heritage — he was of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent.
The star and A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, were friends for more than a decade before they started dating in 2020, following Rihanna's split from her ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel.
Two years after getting together, the couple welcomed their first son RZA in May 2022.
Cute Announcement
Rihanna famously announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, where she debuted her baby bump.
She gave birth to their second son, Riot Rose, in August of that year.
The star publicly confirmed she was expecting her third child as she showed off her bump at the Met Gala in May 2025.
In a recent interview A$AP, 36, spoke about the couple's new baby and revealed he was "praying" for a girl after previously welcoming two boys.
He said: "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know.
"Third time, we don't want to know until, you know. I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two.
"You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that."
Baby Plans
EXCLUSIVE: 'Full House' Legend John Stamos Fully Supporting Cancer-stricken Co-star Dave Coulier – as He Admits He 'Couldn't Bear' Losing His Pal After Bob Saget's Tragic Death
He also spoke about the couple's relationship and insisted they try not to talk about work when they are enjoying quality family time together.
He said: "We don't talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day.
"When you come home, it's about family. It's about your relationship. It's about your household. It ain't about all that other s---."
The star first revealed she wanted a third child in December 2023
When asked if there's anything she is not capable of achieving, Rihanna said: "So far, have daughters. I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
She also previously said that she would want to be a parent like Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The Grammy winner said she liked "Teresa from Jersey" because she "does not play about her kids."
"She will fight for those little girls," Rihanna stated.
"She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it...You talk about my kids, it's over."