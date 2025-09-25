Luck of the Irish: Rihanna gives Birth to her First Daughter with Partner A$AP Rocky and Reveals Unusual Name for her Baby Number 3

Rihanna famously announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, where she debuted her baby bump.

She gave birth to their second son, Riot Rose, in August of that year.

The star publicly confirmed she was expecting her third child as she showed off her bump at the Met Gala in May 2025.

In a recent interview A$AP, 36, spoke about the couple's new baby and revealed he was "praying" for a girl after previously welcoming two boys.

He said: "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know.

"Third time, we don't want to know until, you know. I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two.

"You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that."