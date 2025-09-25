Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rihanna

Luck of the Irish: Rihanna gives Birth to her First Daughter with Partner A$AP Rocky and Reveals Unusual Name for her Baby Number 3

picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: @badgalriri;Instagram/MEGA

Rihanna announced the arrival of her third baby with partner A$AP Rocky on Instagram.

Sept. 25 2025, Published 8:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rihanna has welcomed her third child with partner A$AP Rocky — the couple's first daughter.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan superstar, 37, shared a photo with her new baby girl on Instagram, sister of her sons RZA, three, and Riot, two.

Article continues below advertisement

Baby Number 3

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their new arrival on September 13.

Article continues below advertisement

And the singer revealed her child is named Rocki Irish Mayers — in honor of A$AP Rocky — and was born on September 13.

The new mom-of-three looked incredibly glamorous after giving birth — while her daughter was adorable in a chic pink outfit with lace socks.

The middle name Irish also appeared to be a sweet tribute to her late father Ronald Fenty's heritage — he was of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent.

The star and A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, were friends for more than a decade before they started dating in 2020, following Rihanna's split from her ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Two years after getting together, the couple welcomed their first son RZA in May 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Cute Announcement

picture of Rihanna
Source: @badgalriri;Instagram

The Bajan posted snaps of her with baby daughter, plus a pair pink lace socks.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna famously announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, where she debuted her baby bump.

She gave birth to their second son, Riot Rose, in August of that year.

The star publicly confirmed she was expecting her third child as she showed off her bump at the Met Gala in May 2025.

In a recent interview A$AP, 36, spoke about the couple's new baby and revealed he was "praying" for a girl after previously welcoming two boys.

He said: "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know.

"Third time, we don't want to know until, you know. I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two.

"You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that."

Article continues below advertisement

Baby Plans

picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Rihanna revealed she wanted a third child with A$AP Rocky in December 2023

READ MORE ON Celebrity
full house legend john stamos supports cancer stricken dave coulier

EXCLUSIVE: 'Full House' Legend John Stamos Fully Supporting Cancer-stricken Co-star Dave Coulier – as He Admits He 'Couldn't Bear' Losing His Pal After Bob Saget's Tragic Death

leo dicaprios humiliating wake up call ibiza police

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Humiliating' Wake-up Call — Hollywood Womanizer's Pals Hoping He Ends Partying Ways After Run-in With Ibiza Police

Article continues below advertisement

He also spoke about the couple's relationship and insisted they try not to talk about work when they are enjoying quality family time together.

He said: "We don't talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day.

"When you come home, it's about family. It's about your relationship. It's about your household. It ain't about all that other s---."

The star first revealed she wanted a third child in December 2023

When asked if there's anything she is not capable of achieving, Rihanna said: "So far, have daughters. I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna revealed her parenting idol was Teresa Giudice from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'.

She also previously said that she would want to be a parent like Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Grammy winner said she liked "Teresa from Jersey" because she "does not play about her kids."

"She will fight for those little girls," Rihanna stated.

"She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it...You talk about my kids, it's over."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.