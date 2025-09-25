EXCLUSIVE: 'Full House' Legend John Stamos Fully Supporting Cancer-stricken Co-star Dave Coulier – as He Admits He 'Couldn't Bear' Losing His Pal After Bob Saget's Tragic Death

"He's doing great," Stamos shared. "We have a couple shows we're doing together. We're going to Japan in a couple weeks to do a little Comic Con thing, which would be good. And it's just fun to spend time with him."

He confided: "You know, we lost Bob, and I couldn't bear losing Dave, so I've been with him a lot during this cancer journey of his."

Days after Coulier announced his cancer news, Stamos shared a photo of himself wearing a bald cap alongside his buddy after helping him shave his head before beginning chemotherapy.