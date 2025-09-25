Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Full House' Legend John Stamos Fully Supporting Cancer-stricken Co-star Dave Coulier – as He Admits He 'Couldn't Bear' Losing His Pal After Bob Saget's Tragic Death

Source: MEGA

'Full House' legend John Stamos supports cancer-stricken co-star Dave Coulier after Bob Saget's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Devoted John Stamos is sticking by the side of his cancer-stricken Full House costar Dave Coulier following the shocking 2022 death of their castmate pal Bob Saget, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stamos, 62, recently revealed that he frequently visits and talks with Coulier, 65, who was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma last October.

All In This Together

Source: MEGA

"He's doing great," Stamos shared. "We have a couple shows we're doing together. We're going to Japan in a couple weeks to do a little Comic Con thing, which would be good. And it's just fun to spend time with him."

He confided: "You know, we lost Bob, and I couldn't bear losing Dave, so I've been with him a lot during this cancer journey of his."

Days after Coulier announced his cancer news, Stamos shared a photo of himself wearing a bald cap alongside his buddy after helping him shave his head before beginning chemotherapy.

Bob's Tragic Death

Source: MEGA

Coulier said a biopsy after lymph node swelling led to his cancer diagnosis.

Coulier revealed that he was battling an upper respiratory infection and experienced swelling in some lymph nodes, which led to scans and a biopsy that discovered his cancer.

Saget, 65, was found unresponsive in bed at a Florida hotel in January 2022. An autopsy report determined that he died from accidental head trauma believed to have been caused by a fall.

On Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995, Saget's widower character raised his three young daughters with the help of his close friend, played by Coulier, and his brother-in-law, played by Stamos.

Living In The Moment With Loved Ones

full house legend john stamos supports cancer stricken dave coulier
Source: MEGA

Stamos remembered Saget for always telling friends he loved and was proud of them.

Stamos says: "Bob never left anything off the table. He always told you he loved you. Always told you he was proud of you, always said good things, and that was a lesson that I've learned, too – tomorrow's never promised.

"You just never know. You got to just be in the moment and be there with these people when you can."

