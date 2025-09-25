Your tip
Leonardo Dicaprio
Exclusive

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Humiliating' Wake-up Call — Hollywood Womanizer's Pals Hoping He Ends Partying Ways After Run-in With Ibiza Police

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025

Hot-shot Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio was humiliated in Ibiza when cops failed to recognize him – then stopped and searched him before allowing him into a party – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pals are hoping the embarrassing incident will be a wake-up call for the aging womanizer to finally stop partying like a college kid and act his 50 years.

The Wolf of Wall Street skirt-chaser – notorious as a Romeo to numerous galpals all in their 20s despite his advancing age – was shocked by his treatment in the European party capital.

Leo's Shocking Police Encounter

Leonardo DiCaprio's friends said he continues party-hopping with models despite turning 50.
Source: MEGA

"They were trying to enter a party, and he was searched, everyone in his entourage was, but it was humiliating to say the least," said the insider.

"He may have tried to play it cool, but he was seething.

"People in Leo's circle have seen him party-hopping with the same group of hangers-on and a different model girlfriend every year or so for too long and feel it's time for him to grow up."

But while some said the Aviator star should act his age, DiCaprio recently revealed he feels "emotionally 35."

Leo's Love Life

Model Vittoria Ceretti complained she gets lumped in with DiCaprio's past girlfriends.
Source: MEGA

The handsome actor is notorious as one of Tinseltown's biggest Don Juans and at 50 doesn't appear ready to settle down.

In December 2022, his main squeeze was model Gigi Hadid, then 27, but with her nowhere in sight, the then-48-year-old was spotted partying with his posse and "scads of scantily clad models" on a billionaire's yacht.

A source noted his current galpal, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, complained "she gets lumped in with all the other many women he's dated before."

Leo Continues To Party

leo dicaprios humiliating wake up call ibiza police
Source: MEGA

Now the source noted: "He's mortified over being treated like a bum by the Ibiza police, but that hasn't seemed to stop him.

"He seems to live for the party scene and folks question how long he can go on like this before he becomes a grossly exaggerated caricature of himself."

