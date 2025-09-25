'He's A Bully!': Jimmy Kimmel Launches Scathing Attack on Donald Trump after Prez Threatens to Sue ABC for Failing to Cancel the Late Night Host

Kimmel, 57, labelled Trump, 78, a "bully" in response to the business mogul Truth Social post hours early which revealed his disgust at ABC giving Kimmel "his job back".

The comedian said: "There are still a lot of people who think I should be pulled off the air for making fun of Donald Trump.

"So, I want to explain. I talk about Trump more than anything because he's a bully. I don't like bullies.

"You can't believe they gave me my job back? I can't believe they gave you your job back! We're even."