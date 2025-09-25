'He's A Bully!': Jimmy Kimmel Launches Scathing Attack on Donald Trump after Prez Threatens to Sue ABC for Failing to Cancel the Late Night Host
Sept. 25 2025, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump for threatening to sue ABC for refusing to cancel him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian reopened his war of words with the president on Wednesday night, his second show since he returned to the airwaves following a brief suspension for his controversial comments about Charlie Kirk.
Hitting Back
Kimmel, 57, labelled Trump, 78, a "bully" in response to the business mogul Truth Social post hours early which revealed his disgust at ABC giving Kimmel "his job back".
The comedian said: "There are still a lot of people who think I should be pulled off the air for making fun of Donald Trump.
"So, I want to explain. I talk about Trump more than anything because he's a bully. I don't like bullies.
"You can't believe they gave me my job back? I can't believe they gave you your job back! We're even."
'I Don'y Like Bullies'
The Late Night host read out Trump's threat to sue ABC: "I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings," Trump wrote.
Kimmel said: "Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn't threatening ABC by threatening ABC."
The comedian gave his defiant response to Trump's latest threats one day after thanking those on the left and the right for supporting his return to television.
"Maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," Kimmel said on Tuesday night.
'Bad Ratings'
He specifically mentioned Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, and Ted Cruz.
On Wednesday night, Kimmel responded to Trump's mockery of his poor ratings by showing some statistics of his own.
While showing a graphic of negative polling for the president, Kimmel said "He has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had. So, on behalf of all of us, welcome to the 'Crappy Ratings Club', Mr. President."
Kimmel returned to the supposed lawsuit Trump was planning against ABC and joked that the network would pack the courts with TV host Judge Steve Harvey.
Trump's former lawsuit against ABC News ended in a settlement.
In December, the network agreed to pay out millions over assertions made by top anchor George Stephanopoulos that he was found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.
The settlement stipulates that the network will pay $15million as a charitable contribution towards Trump's presidential library, as well as a note expressing regret about the segment and $1million in legal fees.
He added that Trump reminded him of an "80s-style movie bully," specifically Biff from Back to the Future, who Kimmel points out was partially based on Trump in his elder form in the sequel.
"And this is who people are cheering for? I don't know about you. I'm with Marty McFly."
He went into an elaborate fantasy of Trump bullying a child at school for lunch money, saying that they combine "two things he loves: lunch and money."
Kimmel bizarrely suggested Trump would "take that peanut butter and jelly sandwich your mom cut in half like a triangle for you. He will gobble it up in front of your face and then he'll eat your little Ziploc bag of Oreos, too."
He wasn't done, saying the president would "take the note your mother put in your lunchbox and he'll read it aloud to everyone."
The fantasy then turned physical, with the imagined version of Trump "grab(bing) you by your nipples and he'll twist them until you have two holes in your La Tigra shirt because your parents couldn't afford an Izod. And he'll stuff you in a locker and he'll stomp on your trapper keeper and slam the door."
"That is Donald Trump, okay? He does it to everyone. He did it at the U.N. yesterday," Kimmel finally concluded.