EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's Latest Slap Across the Face – Disgraced Actor Accused of Using AI to Create Fake Cheering Audience in New Video... As His Career Comeback Continues to Flop

The Summertime rapper posted the minute-long clip on YouTube, which shows him performing in front of fans who display a creepy, almost cult-like adoration.

Others hold up signs praising him, like "Love you, Fresh Prince," and "Now this is a story all about how you changed my son's life. Can he come onstage please?"

Smith captioned the video: "My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too."