EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's Latest Slap Across the Face – Disgraced Actor Accused of Using AI to Create Fake Cheering Audience in New Video... As His Career Comeback Continues to Flop
Sept. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Scandal-scarred Will Smith is accused of getting jiggy with his latest video, using AI to create a cheering audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The slap-happy star, 56, who released his first full-length album in two decades in March, is on a global tour to promote it.
Creating Fake Fans?
But many fans are convinced that Smith, apparently not satisfied with the size of the crowds at his concerts, tinkered with a promotional video so it looks like the audience is bigger.
The Summertime rapper posted the minute-long clip on YouTube, which shows him performing in front of fans who display a creepy, almost cult-like adoration.
Others hold up signs praising him, like "Love you, Fresh Prince," and "Now this is a story all about how you changed my son's life. Can he come onstage please?"
Smith captioned the video: "My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too."
Will's Struggling Career
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba 'Raging With Jealousy' After Ex-husband Cash Warren, 46, Debuts New Romance With Model 20 Years Younger Than Him
But eagle-eyed viewers weren't fooled. "Wtf why is the crowd fake??" one posted.
Another noted: "AI crowd, bot-made comments ... and an artist that has lost all authenticity and resonance. When people create, they add to the world, as Smith used to. This is just a bunch of algorithms circle-jerking each other."
A third commented: "It's over, bro. Just enjoy your retirement."
This is the latest misstep for the once-invincible box-office powerhouse who's been on a steep downhill trajectory ever since Slapgate, when he smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
He claimed he was defending his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, even though they'd been separated since 2016.
His new album, Based on a True Story, failed to chart on the Billboard 200.
And the Men in Black star's film career also continues to suffer – he has appeared in only two movies since 2022, Emancipation and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.