The Show Must Go On: Chris Rock Comedy Tour Sales Skyrocket 'Overnight' After Will Smith Oscars Slap

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the organization shared in a statement after Will, 53, smacked Rock across the face over the comic's G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her struggles with alopecia.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the Academy continued.

Following the incident, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry were seen comforting Will as the show went to break while other stars rushed to show Rock support on social media.

The bizarre night continued with Smith returning to the stage a short while later to accept his Best Actor win for King Richard, during which he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees.