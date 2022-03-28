Whoopi Goldberg Predicts Academy Won't Strip Will Smith Of Best Actor Oscar After Chris Rock Altercation: 'He Snapped'

"Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian," Kathy Griffin tweeted on Sunday evening. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Meanwhile, other celebrities were trying to comprehend both Rock and Will's stance on the matter.

"I love Chris Rock. I don't think he would've made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared, but between him and the whole team @ the #Oscars," Nicki Minaj wrote in a series of tweets. "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves and sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense. This is what any and every man feels in that instant. While y'all seeing the joke he's seeing her pain."