Nicki Minaj Sounds Off About Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett 'G.I. Jane' Quip: 'He's Seeing Her Pain'

It was the infamous slap heard 'round the 2022 Oscars, and Nicki Minaj has taken to Twitter to weigh in on the shocking incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock Sunday night.

"I love Chris Rock. I don't think he would've made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared, but between him and the whole team @ the #Oscars. You mean to tell me not ONE of y'all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon," the rapper began a series of tweets after the ceremony ended.

Drama between the stars kicked off when Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head and has spoken about her battle with alopecia.