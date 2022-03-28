Inside Will Smith's Feud With Chris Rock After Drama Explodes Between Them Over Jada Pinkett Joke At 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars were full of surprising moments, but the epic and an unexpected showdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock is certainly the most-talked about.

As for what factors caused the entire scene on Sunday, there are several opinions going around online.

"For those unaware, the second time Chris Rock hosted the Oscars, Jada [Pinkett Smith] was boycotting because of #OscarsSoWhite and in his monologue, he made fun of her, basically saying she can't boycott something she wasn't invited to,” writer and comedian Jourdain Searles explained in her own Twitter post amid the awards show drama. "That's what Will was mad about."