The Aftermath: Denzel Washington Rushes To Will Smith After He Punches Chris Rock, Star's Publicist Spotted Doing Damage Control

Will Smith's shocking confrontation with Chris Rock over the comedian's Jada Pinkett joke stole the show during the 94th Academy Awards and caused quite a scene even after cameras stopped rolling.

"During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will's rep by his side," The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg tweeted after the ordeal.