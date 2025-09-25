Fears for 'Captain Kirk': 'Star Trek' Icon William Shatner, 94, Rushed to Hospital For Medical Emergency Amid Cancer Battles
Sept. 25 2025, Updated 6:47 a.m. ET
Star Trek legend William Shatner has been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 94, was at his Los Angeles home when he called the paramedics having experienced blood sugar issues.
Medical Emergency
But the Captain Kirk star is now said to be "doing good" and "resting comfortably", after being taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to insiders.
An LAFD ambulance was sent to his home as a precaution, reports claim.
The health scare comes over a year after Shatner revealed he is a cancer survivor, having previously being diagnosed with stage four melanoma.
He explained that he had an operation and then underwent immunotherapy to treat the condition, although he did not disclose when.
Cancer Battle
In 2016 he received a prostate cancer diagnosis that turned out to be a false alarm, thanks to a drastic spike in his levels of PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a protein produced by the gland.
He said: "That was really scary. I was told by a doctor I had a terminal disease. That I was going to die."
Shatner attributed his elevated levels of PSA to testosterone supplements that he was taking at the time of his misdiagnosis, and that he has since stopped using.
Shatner is best-known as the Starship Enterprise's Captain Kirk, whom he played through the run of the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969.
The cast featured Leonard Nimoy as Spock, DeForest Kelley as Leonard McCoy, James Doohan as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott and Nichelle Nichols as Nyota Uhura.
Still In Demand
Shatner reprised the part of Captain Kirk on the animated series and the first seven films, including the 1982 fan favorite Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
He is also known for later career roles such as the title character on the 1980s police procedural T.J. Hooker and a beauty pageant master of ceremonies in the 2000 Sandra Bullock comedy Miss Congeniality.
Shatner still enjoys a busy career with three upcoming projects on his IMDb, and his love life attracted speculation just last month when remarriage rumors started flying.
His fourth ex-wife Elizabeth Martin, who at 66 is nearly three decades his junior, split from him in 2019 but the pair reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This August they were spotted stepping out to lunch together at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles, and Martin sported a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding finger.
Although they arrived in separate cars, they spent an hour together inside the restaurant before exiting, an onlooker revealed.
The pair were previously married for 18 years before finalizing their divorce in early 2020, with him paying her a $2million lump sum in alimony according to the terms of their prenuptial agreement.
Shatner is an avid horse breeder while Martin is a retired equestrian, and in the divorce they evenly divided up their four horses, with the proviso that he was able to retain all their equipment for the animals as well as "all horse semen."
The couple quickly reunited amid the pandemic, and last year he remarked that they were "in effect remarried" despite not having sorted out the legal formalities.