EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba 'Raging With Jealousy' After Ex-husband Cash Warren, 46, Debuts New Romance With Model 20 Years Younger Than Him

Newly single Jessica Alba is getting hot and heavy with hunky actor Danny Ramirez, but even so, she's feeling pangs of jealousy now that her ex Cash Warren is dating model Hana Sun Doerr, who's 20 years his junior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Just because the marriage is over and Jessica is moving on doesn't mean the prospect of Cash dating isn't Jessica's worst nightmare, because she can be prone to jealousy," said a longtime friend of the family.

"It's just part of her somewhat paranoid personality."