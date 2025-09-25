Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba 'Raging With Jealousy' After Ex-husband Cash Warren, 46, Debuts New Romance With Model 20 Years Younger Than Him

Source: MEGA

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

Newly single Jessica Alba is getting hot and heavy with hunky actor Danny Ramirez, but even so, she's feeling pangs of jealousy now that her ex Cash Warren is dating model Hana Sun Doerr, who's 20 years his junior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Just because the marriage is over and Jessica is moving on doesn't mean the prospect of Cash dating isn't Jessica's worst nightmare, because she can be prone to jealousy," said a longtime friend of the family.

"It's just part of her somewhat paranoid personality."

Still Feeling Jealous

Last month, the 44-year-old Honest Company mogul and Ramirez, 32, who starred in Captain America: Brave New World, sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted leaving Cancún together following a romantic getaway, seven months after she filed for divorce from Warren, 46, her husband of 16 years.

The two share three children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

Even though their split has been amicable, it had to sting that Warren is moving on, the source said.

"She knows better than anybody that even women who have no idea who Cash is can't resist him," shared the insider.

Cash Has Charm

"Even in early middle age, he's still an impressive physical specimen with an effortless, easy-going charm, and he's a genuinely nice, upbeat guy on top of all of that," the source said.

"He's doing just fine for himself and not stressing about Jessica pursuing her own new romance."

According to the source, it's no surprise Jessica has opted for Ramirez, who's also Mexican-American.

"That part of her heritage has always been important to her, and it was something Cash was a bit in the dark about throughout their 20-plus years together," the source said.

Jessica Is Keeping Busy

Besides her new romance, the Fantastic Four alum has a lot of other things on her plate right now, said the insider.

"Jessica's leaning into acting work aggressively, and she's still a full-time mom on top of that," said the source.

"The fun distraction of a new romance is just what Jessica needed to take her mind off the crazy last two years she's had as her marriage went up in smoke."

