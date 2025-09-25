EXCLUSIVE: The One With the... Bride? Courteney Cox 'Desperate' to Beat 'Friends' Co-star Jennifer Aniston Down the Aisle... As Both Ladies Wait for Engagement Rings
Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Courteney Cox is desperate to beat her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston down the aisle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aniston, 56, has only been dating her new beau Jim Curtis, 50, for a few months, while Cox, 61, has been with her on-again, off-again fiancé, rocker Johnny McDaid, 49, for 12 years.
The two couples looked happy and in love on a recent double date at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu.
Jen's Steady New Romance
But with things heating up between Aniston and Curtis, Cox's pressuring McDaid to put a ring on it before her BFF Aniston becomes a bride, a source said.
"Courteney is happy for Jen," said a source, even though at first she had some reservations about Curtis, who works as a life coach and hypnotist.
"But now it's clear to her the guy's heart is in the right place and his intentions are honorable – and Jen's told her she sees a long-term future with him."
According to the insider, The Morning Show alum is taking things slowly after two failed marriages – she was wed to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018.
Courteney's Engagement Plans
"But if Jim pops the question, she's all in," our source said. "And it won't be a long engagement, either."
That's lit a fire under Cox, who is now pressuring McDaid to propose, the source added.
If Aniston beats her down the aisle, it would be "bittersweet" for the Scream star "because it's exactly what she's wanted from McDaid for over a decade now," the insider said.
'Quick And Simple' Dreams
McDaid is a singer and songwriter from Northern Ireland who's best known for his work with Ed Sheeran and the band Snow Patrol.
"They've agreed to [get engaged] several times, but he always finds an excuse to back down and Courteney's sick and tired of all the flip-flopping," the source said.
"She's in her early 60s now and feels life's too short to be dreaming about scenarios that don't come to fruition.
"In an ideal world, he'd agree to something quick and simple, then she can help Jen plan out her dream day with Jim. But make no mistake, Courteney wants to be first."