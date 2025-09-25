EXCLUSIVE: The One With the... Bride? Courteney Cox 'Desperate' to Beat 'Friends' Co-star Jennifer Aniston Down the Aisle... As Both Ladies Wait for Engagement Rings

Courteney Cox is desperate to beat her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston down the aisle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aniston, 56, has only been dating her new beau Jim Curtis, 50, for a few months, while Cox, 61, has been with her on-again, off-again fiancé, rocker Johnny McDaid, 49, for 12 years.

The two couples looked happy and in love on a recent double date at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu.