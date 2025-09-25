Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Arnold Schwarzenegger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Schwarzenegger’s Slim Down! 'Terminator' Legend Arnold's Son Christopher, 27, Debuts Ripped Figure After Dramatic Weight Loss

photo of christopher Schwarzenegger's
Source: MEGA

Schwarzenegger's son Christopher, 27, has debuted a ripped figure after dramatic weight loss transformation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, has revealed a killer new body after a dramatic weight loss.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 27-year-old, who is the youngest of Arnold's four kids with journalist ex Maria Shriver, appeared to be half the man he used to be during a day boating in Massachusetts with relatives.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fit Just Like Dad

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger said son Christopher's [Schwarzenegger] weight loss came from his own self-discipline.

Article continues below advertisement

His sister Katherine, who is married to Guardians of the Galaxy superhero Chris Pratt, posted a photo online of her much littler brother wearing a shirt and shorts.

Christopher's muscle-bound dad is known for his physique and won the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest seven times before finding fame in Hollywood. But the star admitted that he could never tell his once-portly kid: "You're overweight."

Arnold added: "We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him – and it did."

Article continues below advertisement

Shocking Transformation

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Denise Richards

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards is Using Her Nasty Divorce From Aaron Phypers to Steal Bravo Spotlight as She Films for Upcoming 'RHOBH' Season – 'It's Messy and Raw'

Split photos of Ted Sarandos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Boss 'Only Gushing Over Meghan Markle' to 'Seal Deal For Harry's Ghoulish Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary'

Article continues below advertisement
Christopher said his weight loss began in 2019 while living in Australia.
Source: MEGA

Christopher said his weight loss began in 2019 while living in Australia.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Christopher said his transformation wasn't an "overnight thing."

He explained: "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

He took boxing, cycling and weightlifting classes, and cut out junk food as part of building a healthy routine.

The actor's son also revealed that giving up bread for just six weeks helped him drop 30 pounds.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.