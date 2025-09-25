EXCLUSIVE: Schwarzenegger’s Slim Down! 'Terminator' Legend Arnold's Son Christopher, 27, Debuts Ripped Figure After Dramatic Weight Loss
Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, has revealed a killer new body after a dramatic weight loss.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 27-year-old, who is the youngest of Arnold's four kids with journalist ex Maria Shriver, appeared to be half the man he used to be during a day boating in Massachusetts with relatives.
Fit Just Like Dad
His sister Katherine, who is married to Guardians of the Galaxy superhero Chris Pratt, posted a photo online of her much littler brother wearing a shirt and shorts.
Christopher's muscle-bound dad is known for his physique and won the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest seven times before finding fame in Hollywood. But the star admitted that he could never tell his once-portly kid: "You're overweight."
Arnold added: "We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him – and it did."
Shocking Transformation
EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards is Using Her Nasty Divorce From Aaron Phypers to Steal Bravo Spotlight as She Films for Upcoming 'RHOBH' Season – 'It's Messy and Raw'
Christopher said his transformation wasn't an "overnight thing."
He explained: "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."
He took boxing, cycling and weightlifting classes, and cut out junk food as part of building a healthy routine.
The actor's son also revealed that giving up bread for just six weeks helped him drop 30 pounds.