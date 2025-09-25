EXCLUSIVE: Schwarzenegger’s Slim Down! 'Terminator' Legend Arnold's Son Christopher, 27, Debuts Ripped Figure After Dramatic Weight Loss

His sister Katherine, who is married to Guardians of the Galaxy superhero Chris Pratt, posted a photo online of her much littler brother wearing a shirt and shorts.

Christopher's muscle-bound dad is known for his physique and won the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest seven times before finding fame in Hollywood. But the star admitted that he could never tell his once-portly kid: "You're overweight."

Arnold added: "We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him – and it did."