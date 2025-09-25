Your tip
Denise Richards
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards is Using Her Nasty Divorce From Aaron Phypers to Steal Bravo Spotlight as She Films for Upcoming 'RHOBH' Season – 'It's Messy and Raw'

Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards uses divorce from Aaron Phypers to steal 'RHOBH' spotlight while filming upcoming season.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Scheming Denise Richards is out to monetize her bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers by stealing the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards' estranged husband, Phypers, filed for divorce, on Monday, July 7, in Los Angeles and listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending his six-year marriage with the Bravo star.

More Drama, More Screen Time

A Bravo insider says Denise Richards is fighting Aaron Phypers and 'fighting for screen time.'
Source: MEGA

The Real Housewives honey is said to be playing up her drama big-time for the Bravo cameras in a bold bid to become the greatest reality star of all time.

"Denise isn't just fighting Aaron in court – she's fighting for screen time," said a production insider. "She knows this is her shot. She's turning every heartbreak into a headline."

Denise's Messy Battle

Richards has filmed scenes tied to a bruised eye, abuse claims and legal battles.
Source: MEGA

Richards has filmed raw, emotional scenes tied to her bruised eye, explosive abuse claims and ongoing legal battles.

"It's messy. It's raw. And Bravo loves it," added the insider. "She's delivering a real-life soap opera."

