EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards is Using Her Nasty Divorce From Aaron Phypers to Steal Bravo Spotlight as She Films for Upcoming 'RHOBH' Season – 'It's Messy and Raw'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Scheming Denise Richards is out to monetize her bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers by stealing the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Richards' estranged husband, Phypers, filed for divorce, on Monday, July 7, in Los Angeles and listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending his six-year marriage with the Bravo star.
More Drama, More Screen Time
The Real Housewives honey is said to be playing up her drama big-time for the Bravo cameras in a bold bid to become the greatest reality star of all time.
"Denise isn't just fighting Aaron in court – she's fighting for screen time," said a production insider. "She knows this is her shot. She's turning every heartbreak into a headline."
Denise's Messy Battle
Richards has filmed raw, emotional scenes tied to her bruised eye, explosive abuse claims and ongoing legal battles.
"It's messy. It's raw. And Bravo loves it," added the insider. "She's delivering a real-life soap opera."