Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk
Exclusive Details

Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Transgender Lover VANISHES: Lance Twiggs, 22, Flees Utah Townhouse Amid Criticism For Not Turning In Accused Killer

Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs
Source: Tyler Robinson/Facebook; Lance Twiggs/Tiktok

Tyler Robinson's lover Lance Twiggs has vanished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The roommate and lover of Charlie Kirk's accused killer has apparently gone missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lance Twiggs has reportedly vanished without a trace after being targeted, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Tyler Robinson's plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: X

Twiggs was said to be cooperating into the investigation of Robinson (pictured), who is accused of killing.

Twiggs had reportedly been cooperating with officials after Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk in the middle of an open college quad.

However, neighbors have reported that he has suddenly and mysteriously vanished – leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside their shared 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah.

Photos from outside the home, which Twiggs' Mormon family reportedly owns, reveal notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.

The 22-year-old's Infinity compact car remains parked in front of his door. His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and fast fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Safe Space'

lance twiggs
Source: TIKTOK

Twiggs reportedly is in a 'safe space.'

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office told RadarOnline.com they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and shared the FBI has taken over the investigation.

Sheriff Nate Brooksby previously said that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George," and needed to "lay low for a long time."

Wherever Twiggs may be, neighbors are happy to see him gone. One told Daily Mail: "Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again," referring to Twiggs and Robinson.

Another was more direct, warning: "If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag.

"That's not a threat – I'm just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him, he'd be mad to show his face in public again. This was a generational event."

Article continues below advertisement

Text Messages

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Robinson is facing murder charges.

Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.

According to text messages between the two, Robinson seemingly confessed to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.

Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs and instructed him to look under his keyboard, where a note was discovered reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Twiggs replied in shock and disbelief, adding: "You're joking, right????"

The alleged shooter went on to apologize and explain they were going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where the college campus is located, "for a little while longer" as he scrambled to retrieve his weapon and flee the crime scene.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Violet Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Activist Daughter Violet, 19, Begs U.N. To Bring Back Facemasks and Warns Covid-19 is Still a Major 'Threat'

picture of Roseanne Barr and Jimmy Kimmel

'Double Standard!': Roseanne Barr Blasts Jimmy Kimmel Comeback Seven Years After ABC Fired Her from Iconic Sitcom

Robinson's Charges

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Charlie Kirk rally
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Kirk was shot and killed during one of his college campus rallies.

Robinson has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray seemed to hint that Robinson's motive had to do with gay and trans rights

"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.

And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.