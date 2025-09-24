Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Transgender Lover VANISHES: Lance Twiggs, 22, Flees Utah Townhouse Amid Criticism For Not Turning In Accused Killer
Sept. 24 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
The roommate and lover of Charlie Kirk's accused killer has apparently gone missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lance Twiggs has reportedly vanished without a trace after being targeted, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Tyler Robinson's plans.
Twiggs had reportedly been cooperating with officials after Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk in the middle of an open college quad.
However, neighbors have reported that he has suddenly and mysteriously vanished – leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside their shared 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah.
Photos from outside the home, which Twiggs' Mormon family reportedly owns, reveal notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.
The 22-year-old's Infinity compact car remains parked in front of his door. His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and fast fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.
'A Safe Space'
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office told RadarOnline.com they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and shared the FBI has taken over the investigation.
Sheriff Nate Brooksby previously said that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George," and needed to "lay low for a long time."
Wherever Twiggs may be, neighbors are happy to see him gone. One told Daily Mail: "Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again," referring to Twiggs and Robinson.
Another was more direct, warning: "If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag.
"That's not a threat – I'm just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him, he'd be mad to show his face in public again. This was a generational event."
Text Messages
Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.
According to text messages between the two, Robinson seemingly confessed to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.
Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs and instructed him to look under his keyboard, where a note was discovered reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."
Twiggs replied in shock and disbelief, adding: "You're joking, right????"
The alleged shooter went on to apologize and explain they were going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where the college campus is located, "for a little while longer" as he scrambled to retrieve his weapon and flee the crime scene.
Robinson's Charges
Robinson has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray seemed to hint that Robinson's motive had to do with gay and trans rights
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.
And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.
"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."