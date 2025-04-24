Trump Gearing Up For A THIRD Term? The Don's Son Eric Hints At The President Running Again in 2028 As 'Anything Goes' Now
Donald Trump is considering somehow running for another term again in 2028, at least according to his son Eric.
The 41-year-old donned a Trump 2028 hat in a new photo that has Americans thinking the President may be in the White House way past his second term since it seems "anything goes" now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eric took to Instagram to post the snap of himself smiling while wearing the cap in typical MAGA colors. The politician's son then added a link to the Trump store in hopes gullible folks would rush to buy his dad's merchandise.
Despite Eric's look of confidence on his face, some on X were quick to remind the dad-of-two this will be unlikely.
"Not gonna happen you dummies," one person raged, as another added: "Yeah, that'll never happen. But what is happening is that the Trumps have found another way to grift off of their sheep."
A user said: "It's over. Let it go," and another explained the country is in the "anything goes" phase.
"Trump 2028 – can’t even learn the constitution," one said, referring to the 22nd Amendment.
It reads: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."
However, there is a maddening path for Trump, 78, to actually serve a third and potential fourth term as president until January 2037, when he would be 90 years old.
In this scenario, current vice president JD Vance would choose to have Trump as his vice president in the 2028 election and, after winning the election, announce he resigns as soon as he's sworn in.
This loophole also requires the former reality star to remain popular enough to win another two election cycles.
Many presidents have been critical of the 22nd Amendment in the past, including Republican darling Ronald Reagan, who called it "ridiculous" and suggested it "interfered with the democratic rights of the people."
President Harry S. Truman also called it out, claiming it made every second-term president a "lame duck."
Trump himself has not ruled out sticking around the White House for more years, previously boasting: "A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”
“I’m focused on the current,” he added.
Trump made clear that he likes "working," and said: "I’m not joking, but I’m not – it is far too early to think about it. “There are methods which you could do it.”
The 22nd Amendment was ratified into the Constitution in 1951, a direct response to Franklin D. Roosevelt winning four consecutive elections during World War 2.