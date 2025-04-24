Trump Gearing Up For A THIRD Term? The Don's Son Eric Hints At The President Running Again in 2028 As 'Anything Goes' Now

Eric took to Instagram to post the snap of himself smiling while wearing the cap in typical MAGA colors. The politician's son then added a link to the Trump store in hopes gullible folks would rush to buy his dad's merchandise.

Despite Eric's look of confidence on his face, some on X were quick to remind the dad-of-two this will be unlikely.

"Not gonna happen you dummies," one person raged, as another added: "Yeah, that'll never happen. But what is happening is that the Trumps have found another way to grift off of their sheep."