Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's One-Time Employee Claims Disturbed Rapper 'Falsely Reported a MURDER and Child Abuse' — Escalating Police to 'Swat' Her Home

Photo of Kanye West and Lauren Pisciotta
Source: MEGA;@laurenpisciotta/instagram

The troubled rapper's former personal assistant claimed that the lunatic rapper began a terrifying campaign of retaliation against her.

July 11 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Kanye West's former personal assistant and Chief of Staff has claimed that the lunatic rapper began a terrifying campaign of retaliation against her after she left his employment, RadarOnline.com, can exclusively reveal.

In the newly amended court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lauren Pisciotta says that after bringing a lawsuit against Ye, 48, in June 2024 after he fired her, she began getting "bombarded with unwanted, harassing and alarming visits from law enforcement and government agencies," who claimed to be investigating reports including murder and child abuse. It resulted in searches of her home and personal effects.

Pisciotta filed her amended complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, July 8.

Ye Allegedly Hired Someone to 'Swat' His Former Employee

Kanye West's Former Employee Alleges He Made False Murder Claims
Source: MEGA, @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Lauren Pisciotta claims Ye waged a campaign of terror against her.

When unwanted police visits occurred, Pisciotta had moved to Florida, forced to flee after Ye moved into her California apartment complex, which caused her "significant anxiety and distress."

Not only did he "frequently" walk past her apartment "in a conspicuous manner," the lawsuit claims that "Ye stationed his security team at various points of the complex, preventing Pisciotta from being able to leave her apartment complex without running into Ye’s security team."

Once in Florida, Pisciotta filed her original complaint against Ye on June 3, 2024, alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination.

Pisciotta claimed about a week later, Ye allegedly hired an individual who offered “swatting” services for purchase to “swat” her. It is a form of falsely reporting an emergency to law enforcement or other public safety agencies, claiming a dangerous situation exists to draw S.W.A.T. teams or other responders to a certain location.

'Targeted, Intentional Harassment'

Kanye West's Former Employee Alleges He Made False Murder Claims
Source: MEGA

Lauren Pisciotta claims the swatting lasted for about a week.

According to her lawsuit, one report to law enforcement claimed that Pisciotta had murdered her mom, which resulted in the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office "conducting an armed invasion and search" of her home.

The former employee also "experienced a barrage of service workers, such as plumbers and food delivery workers, showing up to her door unannounced."

Pisciotta claimed, "Ye’s targeted, intentional harassment" of her continued for about a week, causing her to experience "significant annoyance and alarm and intensified her concerns and fears for her safety."

Threatening Phone Calls

Kanye West's Former Employee Alleges He Made False Murder Claims
Source: MEGA

Lauren Pisciotta alleges she was warned not to follow through with her lawsuit.

Pisciotta claimed that around the same time, she "began to receive phone calls from individuals who warned her to not pursue her lawsuit and cautioned her that she would not prevail against Ye."

The calls allegedly "further amplified her already significant concern for her safety."

Not only did she go ahead with her lawsuit, but Pisciotta has made even more bombshell claims about the depraved Yeezy designer in her newly amended suit.

Kanye West's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Assault

Kanye West's Former Employee Alleges He Made False Murder Claims
Source: MEGA

Lauren Pisciotta worked for Ye from 2021 until her 2024 firing.

Pisciotta alleges that after she started working for Ye in July 2021, he groped her genitals and forced conversations about sex during a trip to San Francisco.

The Chicago native then allegedly raped her by trying to force her to perform oral sex as she begged him to stop. She claimed he later apologized and continued working for him, "believing the behavior would stop."

Pisciotta describes another incident where she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session with her ex-boss in Santa Monica, California.

She goes on to detail a 2023 private flight to Paris, where Ye allegedly locked her in a private room and masturbated in front of her.

Written by Beth Shilliday.

