EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's One-Time Employee Claims Disturbed Rapper 'Falsely Reported a MURDER and Child Abuse' — Escalating Police to 'Swat' Her Home

Kanye West's former personal assistant and Chief of Staff has claimed that the lunatic rapper began a terrifying campaign of retaliation against her after she left his employment, RadarOnline.com, can exclusively reveal.

In the newly amended court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lauren Pisciotta says that after bringing a lawsuit against Ye, 48, in June 2024 after he fired her, she began getting "bombarded with unwanted, harassing and alarming visits from law enforcement and government agencies," who claimed to be investigating reports including murder and child abuse. It resulted in searches of her home and personal effects.

Pisciotta filed her amended complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, July 8.