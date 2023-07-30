Nicki Minaj's Home Targeted AGAIN in Swatting Incident as Police Respond to Fake Shooting Report
In yet another alarming case of celebrity swatting, Super Bass rapper Nicki Minaj's home in the San Fernando Valley was targeted by an anonymous prankster, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This is the second time the hip-hop artist's house has been targeted in a police swatting.
According to TMZ, law enforcement revealed that the Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies were alerted by a 911 call claiming that someone had been shot at Minaj's residence. In response, the deputies arrived at the scene with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
Upon their arrival, deputies spoke to Minaj, who was understandably frustrated with the situation. The authorities assured her it was a false alarm and began investigating the incident as another swatting prank.
This is not the first time Minaj has fallen victim to such a situation. Last month, law enforcement responded to her residence after a false 911 call alleging child abuse.
During that incident, the police were called a second time to report that the singer's house was on fire, a claim that was also completely fabricated.
Swatting, the act of making prank emergency calls to prompt an aggressive response from law enforcement, has become increasingly common among celebrities in Los Angeles.
Authorities are actively investigating the incident, working to identify the perpetrator behind this malicious prank. Swatting is a crime that carries severe consequences, including potential jail time and hefty fines.
The offense is not only a waste of valuable police resources but also poses a serious threat to public safety. Each time law enforcement mobilizes in response to such calls, they are diverted from genuine emergencies, potentially putting lives at risk.
According to recent studies, the prank can also cause a long-term psychological toll on the targeted victims.
Celebrities have often been targeted in swatting incidents due to their high-profile status and media attention. Celebs such as Miley Cyrus, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake have all been targeted with these calls.
However, this disturbing trend is not exclusive to Hollywood — ordinary citizens have also fallen victim to swatting pranks, with some incidents leading to serious injuries and even death.
According to the Associated Press, officials have identified swatting calls to about 250 colleges and universities, 100 high schools, and several junior high schools since early June. The calls included false claims of explosive devices on campuses or school shootings.
The FBI released a statement that the agency was monitoring the situation.
"While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention," the statement said.
