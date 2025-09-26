EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William 'Pulled Rank' Over Shamed Prince Andrew at Duchess of Kent's Funeral 'In Disgust at Uncle's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Pouting Prince William pointedly "pulled rank" on Prince Andrew during the Duchess of Kent's funeral, in what royal insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a deliberate show of distance over his uncle's links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The 43-year-old Prince of Wales joined other senior royals at Westminster Cathedral to honor the Duchess, who recently died at the age of 92.
William Freezes Out Andrew
But it was a tense moment on the cathedral steps – as the coffin was carried to the hearse – that caught attention, with Andrew seen trying to strike up conversation with his nephew, only for William to stare straight ahead in silence.
A source close to the family claimed: "William's response made it crystal clear. He had no intention of engaging, and it was his way of signaling that he refused to help Andrew look like everything is normal.
"With Epstein still casting a shadow, William sees his uncle as toxic. It was him asserting his authority – this was a future king making it plain that Andrew doesn't belong at the heart of the family."
A Rift On Display
Royal commentator Jennie Bond, the former BBC correspondent, said the encounter exposed the depth of the rift. She added: "William finds his uncle an embarrassment to the monarchy. I think it was an illustration of the fact that when William has made up his mind about something, he sticks to it.
"And that is by no means a bad thing. It would be hypocritical of him to pretend all is well when there is clearly tension between himself and Andrew. William looked intensely uncomfortable as Andrew tried to make conversation. It was a supremely awkward moment in what was a very solemn occasion."
Bond added images from the funeral that told their own story. "I think the body language proved that William is the top dog in this relationship – a future King who outranks his uncle," she added.
"Andrew has demonstrated time and again that he is bizarrely oblivious to how toxic he now is. It was crass of him to try to get some banter going – especially at such a sad occasion and when the cameras were quite clearly on him and William."
Different Generations, Different Standards
Andrew's big brother and his other siblings tolerate him, but William is a different generation with a different outlook.
The Duke of York, 65, appeared at the service alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 65, prompting audible gasps from members of the public outside.
His attendance came as pressure continues to mount on the royals over Andrew and Ferguson's friendships with the convicted sex offender Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Public Opinion Still Unforgiving
Bond said the funeral appearance only underscored Andrew's misjudgments.
"I can understand that Andrew wanted to attend the funeral, but once again he demonstrated that he has very little appreciation of how the public – and many of his family – feel about him and the damage he's done to the monarchy," Bond explained.
"He could have stood quietly at the back of the group, away from the cameras and the senior members of the royal family, such as William. Instead, he chose to position himself right next to his nephew.
"It was further proof, if proof were needed, that the Duke of York simply doesn't understand the strength of public opinion against him."