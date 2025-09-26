Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Wedding: Surprise Celebrity Host to Major A-List Drop Outs — All The Top Secret Details for This Weekend's Nuptials Revealed
Sept. 26 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will be tying the knot this weekend in a top-secret ceremony in Montecito — but one A-list star will be missing from the nuptials.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Gomez's close pal Taylor Swift is likely to be attending the bash solo as the singer's fiancé Travis Kelce has NFL commitments.
A-List No-Shows
A source said: “Taylor is planning to attend but she'll probably be going solo as Travis has a game in Kansas the next day.
"That's all still under discussion."
Insiders also claim another big name friend of the couple, Meryl Streep, will also be a no-show, despite the 76-year-old — who is rumored dating Gomez's Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short — initially planning to attend the bash — organized by party planner to the stars Mindy Weiss.
Weiss is the "only person outside of Gomez and Blanco who knows the exact location" for their nuptials.
The insider explained: "Even caterers won't be told until Saturday.
"They will be preparing food elsewhere then bring it in last minute. All other deliveries will be on the same schedule as the caterers."
Secret Location
Kelce and Streep may be missing, but the couple will not be short of supporters on their big day, with over 300 people on the guest list.
The nuptials will take place inside a private property that will be tented and protected by hefty security at a cost of a reported $300,000 to ensure the safety and privacy of the attendees.
The celeb hotspot – in Santa Barbara County – is home to the likes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and is just a few hours from Beverly Hills, where Gomez and Blanco share a $35million Spanish-style estate.
Celebrity Pals
Most guests who are staying over on Saturday night will reportedly be housed at the El Encanto luxury spa resort.
Owned by Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen and nestled in the Santa Barbara coastal hillside, rooms cost upward of $1,000-per-night and there is no availability for this weekend.
Heiress Paris Hilton is on the couple's guest list, according to her sister Nicky Hitlon, as well as Gomez's best friend Swift, of course, plus her Only Murders in The Building co-stars, including Steve Martin.
Guests will be entertained by Snoop Dogg who will play host at the afterparty. The legendary rap artist, 53, previously worked with Blanco and BTS on 2022 chart flop, Bad Decisions.
Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, first met a decade ago when they collaborated on the 2015 hit Same Old Love. Four years later they teamed up once again for the 2019 single I Can't Get Enough.
Fast forward another four years and their friendship had developed into a romance, with the pair confirming they were official in December 2023 after six months of dating in secret.
With no doubts that they had both found "the one," Blanco popped the question a year later with a massive diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $1million.
Gomez was quick to show off her new sparkler on Instagram and told fans: "Forever starts now."