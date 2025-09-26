Finally Team Trump? 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Shocks Show's Panelists and Confesses She Agrees With The Prez's Latest Move... After Many Years of Bashing Don
Sept. 26 2025, Published 10:37 a.m. ET
The View's Joy Behar stunned her co-hosts and viewers at home when she sided with Donald Trump while discussing former FBI director James Comey's indictment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Sunny Hostin slammed the president and his administration's "kangaroo court system," Behar quipped she was agreeing with Trump on this issue.
Joy Behar Sides With Donald Trump Over James Comey Indictment
Behar said: "You know, I don't like Comey. I agree with Trump on this one… I don’t like what he did to Hillary (Clinton).
"At the last minute to bring out this baloney, email baloney thing?"
The fiery redhead was referring to Comey announcing an investigation into the then-Democratic presidential candidate's use of a private email server shortly before the 2016 election.
Clinton ended up losing to Trump – and was ultimately never charged with any criminal wrongdoing as a result of Comey's probe.
After sharing she wasn't a fan of Comey because of the Clinton probe, co-host Sara Haines asked Behar, "So you want him to be prosecuted?"
She fired back, "No, no," prompting Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin to point their fingers in her direction, acknowledging Haines' loaded question.
Behar went on to acknowledge, "I’m just saying. But I rarely have something I agree with Trump on. So, this is one thing."
When Hostin noted Comey was "just doing his job," Behar shot back, "What? At the last minute? To bring out this baloney, email baloney? Get outta here," as she made a dismissive hand gesture at her co-host's comment.
Behar's change in tone about Trump came after The View came under fire for inviting a disproportionate amount of left-leaning guests on the talk show.
The View came under scrutiny as CBS made the controversial decision to cancel late night host Stephen Colbert following the conclusion of his current season. Colbert was axed after he called out his network's parent company, Paramount, for taking a "big fat bribe" from Trump after settling his multimillion dollar lawsuit.
Panic intensified backstage at the talk show when late night host Jimmy Kimmel's show was temporarily pulled off-air "indefinitely" following threats from Trump's FCC chair over the comedian's remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kamala Harris' 'Complicated' Relationship with Joe Biden — as His One-Time Veep Unloads on the 'Hurt and Disappointment' She Felt Taking Over His Campaign
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed The View co-hosts were at war behind the scenes over how to handle the Kimmel situation.
A source said: "Behind the scenes, staff are scared for their jobs. It's a scary time. They're really concerned. People are holding their breath.
"Those who work in the media industry have been in fear for a while now, but last night's news, you can say it has heightened their fear.
"Some shows used to be without censorship, but now after Kimmel's suspension, they're going to have to be extra careful about what they say on national TV."
On Thursday, September 25, Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury on one charge of obstruction of justice and one charge of making false statements, both of which he vehemently denied.
His indictment came days after Trump shared a Truth Post demanding Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute his perceived political enemies, which appeared to be meant a direct message but was accidentally shared to the president's official account on his social media platform.