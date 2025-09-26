Finally Team Trump? 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Shocks Show's Panelists and Confesses She Agrees With The Prez's Latest Move... After Many Years of Bashing Don

After Sunny Hostin slammed the president and his administration's "kangaroo court system," Behar quipped she was agreeing with Trump on this issue.

The View 's Joy Behar stunned her co-hosts and viewers at home when she sided with Donald Trump while discussing former FBI director James Comey 's indictment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Behar said she agreed with Trump because she 'doesn't like' ex-FBI director James Comey.

Behar said: "You know, I don't like Comey. I agree with Trump on this one… I don’t like what he did to Hillary (Clinton).

"At the last minute to bring out this baloney, email baloney thing?"

The fiery redhead was referring to Comey announcing an investigation into the then-Democratic presidential candidate's use of a private email server shortly before the 2016 election.

Clinton ended up losing to Trump – and was ultimately never charged with any criminal wrongdoing as a result of Comey's probe.