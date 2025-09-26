Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

The Don's Revenge! Trump’s Old Foe James Comey Indicted and Advisor-Turned-Critic John Bolton Could Be Next... as Prez Picks Off Naysayers

picture of John Bolton, Donald Trump and James Comey
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has hit out at James Comey, right, following indictment and fellow naysayer John Bolton, left, could be his next target.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump hit out at James Comey for "nearly starting a war" after the ex-FBI chief was indicted on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president also called Comey "one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to", as anger towards his launch of Crossfire Hurricane, the widescale and fruitless investigation into Russian collusion, still wrangles.

Article continues below advertisement

'Worst Human Being'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of James Comey
Source: MEGA

Trump lashed out at Comey, claiming the ex-FBI chief 'could have caused wars'.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump added: "Comey placed a cloud over the entire nation, and actually, the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax made it very difficult."

The president then added: "It could have caused wars."

The charges for Comey were related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020 over Crossfire Hurricane — the codename for the Trump-Russia investigation.

In addition to the two charges, the grand jury declined to indict Comey on a third count, an additional charge of making false statements, court documents showed.

Article continues below advertisement

Revenge Mission

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump, whom Comey branded a 'tyrant', pushed the indictment case.

Article continues below advertisement

Comey planned to surrender to authorities on Friday as he called Trump a "tyrant" and portrayed the charges against him as politically-motivated retribution.

It was also revealed on Thursday that MAGA's newest legal star Lindsey Halligan rushed the case to an indictment and even personally presented in front of the grand jury as the case faced a crucial deadline.

Halligan filed the criminal charges on direct orders from Trump and against the advice of subordinates and Siebert.

"The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level," said Halligan in a statement.

"The balance of power is a bedrock principal (sic) of our democracy, and it relies upon accountability and a forthright presentation of facts from executive leadership to congressional oversight."

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Lindsey Halligan
Source: MEGA

MAGA's newest legal star Lindsey Halligan rushed Comey's case to an indictment.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s revenge on his naysayers may not end with Comey, as his former advisor-turned-critic John Bolton is also in his sights.

Senior Justice Department leaders are advocating for a charge against Bolton over the mishandling of national security documents.

An attorney from the deputy attorney general’s office has been pressing the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office this week to charge Bolton on or before Friday, according to the sources.

Investigators previously collected many records from his home and office, some marked as classified, and they may need to take additional steps examining the evidence and interviewing witnesses before a case could be charged, sources claim.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Tim Allen and Erika Kirk

Tim Allen Reveals Erika Kirk's Speech Inspired Him to 'Forgive' Father's Killer 60 Years After Drunk Driver Claimed His Life

picture of Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher and Hannah Palmer

Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, 'Dating' OnlyFans Star, 27, Following $160M Divorce From Ex-Wife Isla Fisher, 49, As Insiders Beam: 'He's A Very Lucky Man'

Article continues below advertisement

Next Victim?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

picture of John Bolton
Source: MEGA

Trump's former security advisor John Bolton could be next on president's hit-list.

Bolton's lawyer Abbe Lowell has repeatedly said in recent public statements responding to the investigative activity that the records the former national security adviser had would have been typical of those kept by a long-time government official.

"The documents with classification markings from the period 1998 — 2006 date back to Amb. Bolton's time in the George W. Bush Administration," Lowell said in a statement on Wednesday.

"An objective and thorough review will show nothing inappropriate was stored or kept by Ambassador Bolton."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.