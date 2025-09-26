The Don's Revenge! Trump’s Old Foe James Comey Indicted and Advisor-Turned-Critic John Bolton Could Be Next... as Prez Picks Off Naysayers

Trump added: "Comey placed a cloud over the entire nation, and actually, the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax made it very difficult."

The president then added: "It could have caused wars."

The charges for Comey were related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020 over Crossfire Hurricane — the codename for the Trump-Russia investigation.

In addition to the two charges, the grand jury declined to indict Comey on a third count, an additional charge of making false statements, court documents showed.