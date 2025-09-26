The Don's Revenge! Trump’s Old Foe James Comey Indicted and Advisor-Turned-Critic John Bolton Could Be Next... as Prez Picks Off Naysayers
Sept. 26 2025, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Donald Trump hit out at James Comey for "nearly starting a war" after the ex-FBI chief was indicted on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president also called Comey "one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to", as anger towards his launch of Crossfire Hurricane, the widescale and fruitless investigation into Russian collusion, still wrangles.
'Worst Human Being'
Trump added: "Comey placed a cloud over the entire nation, and actually, the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax made it very difficult."
The president then added: "It could have caused wars."
The charges for Comey were related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020 over Crossfire Hurricane — the codename for the Trump-Russia investigation.
In addition to the two charges, the grand jury declined to indict Comey on a third count, an additional charge of making false statements, court documents showed.
Revenge Mission
Comey planned to surrender to authorities on Friday as he called Trump a "tyrant" and portrayed the charges against him as politically-motivated retribution.
It was also revealed on Thursday that MAGA's newest legal star Lindsey Halligan rushed the case to an indictment and even personally presented in front of the grand jury as the case faced a crucial deadline.
Halligan filed the criminal charges on direct orders from Trump and against the advice of subordinates and Siebert.
"The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level," said Halligan in a statement.
"The balance of power is a bedrock principal (sic) of our democracy, and it relies upon accountability and a forthright presentation of facts from executive leadership to congressional oversight."
Trump’s revenge on his naysayers may not end with Comey, as his former advisor-turned-critic John Bolton is also in his sights.
Senior Justice Department leaders are advocating for a charge against Bolton over the mishandling of national security documents.
An attorney from the deputy attorney general’s office has been pressing the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office this week to charge Bolton on or before Friday, according to the sources.
Investigators previously collected many records from his home and office, some marked as classified, and they may need to take additional steps examining the evidence and interviewing witnesses before a case could be charged, sources claim.
Next Victim?
Bolton's lawyer Abbe Lowell has repeatedly said in recent public statements responding to the investigative activity that the records the former national security adviser had would have been typical of those kept by a long-time government official.
"The documents with classification markings from the period 1998 — 2006 date back to Amb. Bolton's time in the George W. Bush Administration," Lowell said in a statement on Wednesday.
"An objective and thorough review will show nothing inappropriate was stored or kept by Ambassador Bolton."