EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Felt Like a 'Slave Princess' When She Was Part of the Royal Family — And Why It's Driving Her Hatred of the Idea of Harry Going Back to The Firm
Sept. 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has privately described her time as a working royal as feeling like a "slave princess," RadarOnline.com can reveal – a phrase insiders say typifies her tendency toward hyperbole, given she lived in luxury but resented being told what to do within standard palace rules.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is said to have struggled with restrictions on her behavior and rank compared with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, 43.
Struggles With Palace Protocol
Author Tom Quinn also claims in a new book that Markle expected more freedom but instead felt constrained by protocol, sparking frustration still fueling her hostility to the idea of Prince Harry returning to the royal fold.
A palace insider claimed: "She played the race card by calling herself a 'slave princess,' but the reality was she was living in one of the world's grandest homes, with staff and privilege, simply being asked to follow rules like every other royal. It shows how she framed herself as a victim when really she was in a very privileged position."
A Superstar Forced To Follow Rules
Quinn, writing in his new book Gilded Youth, claimed Markle hated the fact she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extent pointless royal round.
He said: "She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it."
Quinn says she said she felt like a "second-rate princess" during her time with the royals.
Anger Over Housing Snub
The writer also exposes Markle's rage over her realization she and Harry would not be housed at Windsor Castle – and says she was fuming when the diva duchess discovered they were instead given a modest Kensington Palace cottage.
"I don't think in the whole history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like," Quinn wrote.
The duchess has offered glimpses of her discontent in interviews. Promoting the second series of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she told Bloomberg's Emily Chan she once had to wear nude pantyhose constantly. "That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example," she said.
"It is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true… that's being comfortable in your own skin," Markle added.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Frustrated' Prince William Left 'Disgusted' by Harry's Attempt to 'Manipulate' Cancer-Stricken Dad Charles During Reunion... as Future King Refuses to Welcome Back Brother
Life Rebuilt In California
Since moving to California in 2020, Markle has sought to reclaim her independence. Earlier this year, she launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with a sell-out line of raspberry jam and flower sprinkles.
"If you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do," she said.
Meanwhile, Harry, 41, has edged closer to reconciliation with King Charles, 76. The pair met privately in London on September 10 after Harry sent a handwritten letter requesting a reunion. A source said the meeting was "super positive, very relaxed and very emotional … there were hugs and tears."
Speaking on a later trip to Ukraine with his Invictus charity, Harry said: "I have always loved the U.K. and I always will love the U.K. – it's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about."