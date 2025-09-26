EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Felt Like a 'Slave Princess' When She Was Part of the Royal Family — And Why It's Driving Her Hatred of the Idea of Harry Going Back to The Firm

The writer also exposes Markle's rage over her realization she and Harry would not be housed at Windsor Castle – and says she was fuming when the diva duchess discovered they were instead given a modest Kensington Palace cottage.

"I don't think in the whole history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like," Quinn wrote.

The duchess has offered glimpses of her discontent in interviews. Promoting the second series of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she told Bloomberg's Emily Chan she once had to wear nude pantyhose constantly. "That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example," she said.

"It is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true… that's being comfortable in your own skin," Markle added.