EXCLUSIVE: 'Frustrated' Prince William Left 'Disgusted' by Harry's Attempt to 'Manipulate' Cancer-Stricken Dad Charles During Reunion... as Future King Refuses to Welcome Back Brother

The new insider claimed: "The fact Harry now has this direct line back to the family – despite all the pain and misery he’s inflicted – simply defies belief. William is totally bewildered and frustrated that it's being sanctioned. It totally changes royal history."

They continued: "William's big point is that there's no evidence to suggest Harry has changed. He's convinced this groveling effort is part of an overall plot for the Sussexes to hold on to their precious titles and try to salvage what they can from the monarchy, while his father's still alive to be manipulated."

Charles is currently battling cancer, with some sources claiming the king knows the end may be near.

While William is said not to want anything to do with Harry, his wife, Kate Middleton, is "deeply emotional" about how everything will unfold in the family, according to a previous source. However, that has not changed William's mind.