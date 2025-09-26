Your tip
Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Frustrated' Prince William Left 'Disgusted' by Harry's Attempt to 'Manipulate' Cancer-Stricken Dad Charles During Reunion... as Future King Refuses to Welcome Back Brother

Prince William is not convinced his brother, Harry, is trying to return to the royal family for the right reasons.

Sept. 26 2025

Prince William is fuming, watching his younger brother, Prince Harry, attempt to squirm his way back into the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke recently saw his father in person for the first time in 19 months, as the 41-year-old is said to be doing all he can to become a part-time palace rep, all to the dismay of William.

William's Fury Exposed

William is said to be raging over Harry's attempt to try and get back into the royal family.

"It sickens William that Harry has wormed his way back into his father's affections," a source claimed. "To him, it's just wrong on every level — and utterly ridiculous."

In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoned their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles and into a $14million mansion. The controversial pair then appeared on a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Markle claimed there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, referring to how she was of mixed race.

Also, in Harry's memoir, Spare, he alleged a physical altercation with William during an argument about Markle. He also wrote Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and called her "dangerous."

Can Anyone Change William's Mind About Harry?

The Duke did not meet with his older brother during his recent UK trip, where he reunited with his father, Charles.

The new insider claimed: "The fact Harry now has this direct line back to the family – despite all the pain and misery he’s inflicted – simply defies belief. William is totally bewildered and frustrated that it's being sanctioned. It totally changes royal history."

They continued: "William's big point is that there's no evidence to suggest Harry has changed. He's convinced this groveling effort is part of an overall plot for the Sussexes to hold on to their precious titles and try to salvage what they can from the monarchy, while his father's still alive to be manipulated."

Charles is currently battling cancer, with some sources claiming the king knows the end may be near.

While William is said not to want anything to do with Harry, his wife, Kate Middleton, is "deeply emotional" about how everything will unfold in the family, according to a previous source. However, that has not changed William's mind.

According to sources, the future king thinks Harry is 'manipulating' his father.

The source claimed: "The king and others – Kate included – are urging William to show mercy and give peace a chance, but he's saying that'll happen when hell freezes over.

"Harry may have wormed his way back into Charles' heart, but it's going to take a lot more to prove to William that he's changed."

William, 43, is believed to be looking toward "phasing out' Harry and Markle, 44, once he takes the throne, as a previous insider claimed, "William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."

Even if Harry does end up making his way back into his family, despite the headache he's caused, Markle will be impacted the most, as insiders claimed the former Suits actress is worried Harry's royal family members could be using his reconciliation efforts to break up their marriage.

Meghan's Marriage Fears

Meghan Markle is believed to be terrified that Harry's royal return may kill their marriage.

A source claimed: "Harry's still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father, and Meghan is pleased for him, to an extent.

"But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn't helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet. He's clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of the meeting, and it's taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America."

The insider claimed Markle's "biggest worry is that he's been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them."

"She feels like she's losing him," they added.

