Gwyneth Paltrow
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter, Apple Martin, Shut Down 'Six-Figure' Nepo Baby Modeling Opportunities to Focus on Studying at Vanderbilt University – 'School Comes First'

Apple Martin
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Goop gal Gwyneth Paltrow's 21-year-old look-alike daughter, Apple Martin, is actively trying NOT to become Hollywood's next It girl.

Huge Brands Begging To Sign Her

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter with Chris Martin, Apple Martin, has turned down six-figure modeling offers to study at Vanderbilt University.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

RadarOnline.com can reveal she's been bombarded with major modeling offers, some worth well into the six figures – and she's turned them all down while she studies law, history and society at Vanderbilt University.

"She's had huge brands begging her to sign," revealed an insider.

School Comes First For Apple

An insider said Apple rejected fame because school comes first.
Source: MEGA

"But Apple said no. For her, school comes first. She's smart, grounded and curious about the world beyond Hollywood. She's not interested in being famous just because she can be."

Back in April, Apple revealed she doesn't interact with negative comments onlines that she gets for being the daughter of two major celebrities.

Apple explained to Interview magazine in a conversation published on April 2: "Even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you.

"I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself. I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

