Lindsay Lohan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan 'Cuts Off' Jailed Dad Michael, 65, After 'Moving On' From His Legal Drama as He Sits Behind Bars — 'He Isn't Her Problem Anymore'

Lindsay Lohan and dad michael lohan
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan has 'cut off' her jailed dad Michael after moving on from his legal drama, sources say.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

It's not Lindsay Lohan topping up her dad Michael Lohan's prison commissary account – the mystery bankroll turns out to be courtesy of his estranged wife, Kate Major, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Everybody assumed Lindsay was slipping him money out of guilt or family loyalty," a well-placed insider explained. "But Lindsay has completely cut herself off from Michael's chaos."

Lindsay And Her Dad's Relationship

An insider said Lindsay Lohan has completely cut herself off from father Michael Lohan's chaos.
Source: MEGA

Michael, 65, is serving time in a Florida correctional facility after yet another run-in with the law.

But while his relationship with Lindsay remains lousy – sources said father and daughter "barely speak" – he's still getting snacks, toiletries and the occasional splurge behind bars.

"It's Kate wiring the money," said the source, referring to the tabloid wild child who married Michael in 2014 but has lived separately from him for years.

"She's the one quietly wiring the money. No big announcements, no drama, just small, steady deposits."

Lindsay Moved On From The Drama

According to an insider, Kate Major has been quietly wiring money to Michael during his prison sentence.
Source: MEGA

That's despite the ex-couple's rocky history – so what gives?

"That's the million-dollar question," said the insider. "Maybe it's guilt, maybe it's habit, maybe it's some kind of loyalty. But for whatever reason, she hasn't cut him off."

Meanwhile, Lindsay, 39, is living her best life in Dubai with husband Bader Shammas and their baby boy.

"She's moved on," said the insider. "Michael isn't her problem anymore."

