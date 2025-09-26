Tim Allen Reveals Erika Kirk's Speech Inspired Him to 'Forgive' Father's Killer 60 Years After Drunk Driver Claimed His Life

Allen said he has never been the same since the day his father died.

Speaking in 2006, he said: "(He) broke his neck and died in my mom's lap right there.

"As many times as I'd relive this — if you haven't had a death in your family, I don't suggest it — but it certainly changes every single thing.

"From your cells and DNA, it turns a different color."

Years later, in a 2012 interview, Allen admitted he has been looking for answers ever since his father's untimely passing.

"Part of me still doesn't trust that everything will work out all right. I knew my father was dead, but I was never satisfied with why he was dead. I wanted answers that minute from God. 'Do you think this is funny? Do you think this is necessary?'.

"And I've had a tumultuous relationship with my creator ever since," he said.