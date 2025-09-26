Your tip
Charlie Kirk

Tim Allen Reveals Erika Kirk's Speech Inspired Him to 'Forgive' Father's Killer 60 Years After Drunk Driver Claimed His Life

picture of Tim Allen and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA/@mrserikakirk;Instagram

Tim Allen has 'forgiven' his father's drunk driver killer after being inspired by Erika Kirk's eulogy.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

Tim Allen has forgiven the drunk driver who killed his father 60 years ago after being inspired by Erika Kirk's eulogy for her late husband.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Home Improvement actor, 72, was "deeply affected" by the widow's speech, in which she showed empathy for MAGA star Charlie's suspected killer.

'Deeply Affected'

picture of Tim Allen
Source: MEGA

The 'Home Improvement' star has struggled to forgive his father's killer for 60 years.

And taking to X on Thursday, Allen showed similar compassion to the man who ended his father's life when the star was just 11-years-old.

He wrote: "When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: "That man … that young man … I forgive him." That moment deeply affected me."

Allen's father, Gerald Dick, was killed in a drunk driving accident while driving his wife and a car full of children home from a football game in Colorado.

He added: "I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father.' Peace be with you all."

Inspired By Erica

Source: @ofctimallen:X

Allen's posted on X about his forgiveness.

Allen said he has never been the same since the day his father died.

Speaking in 2006, he said: "(He) broke his neck and died in my mom's lap right there.

"As many times as I'd relive this — if you haven't had a death in your family, I don't suggest it — but it certainly changes every single thing.

"From your cells and DNA, it turns a different color."

Years later, in a 2012 interview, Allen admitted he has been looking for answers ever since his father's untimely passing.

"Part of me still doesn't trust that everything will work out all right. I knew my father was dead, but I was never satisfied with why he was dead. I wanted answers that minute from God. 'Do you think this is funny? Do you think this is necessary?'.

"And I've had a tumultuous relationship with my creator ever since," he said.

Memorial Tribute

Picture of Donald Trump and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika, here being comforted by Donald Trump, forgave her husband Charlie Kirk's killer because that's what he 'would have done'.

Kirk's widow delivered the moving tribute to her late husband during a memorial ceremony at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

The service was attended by over 90,000 people, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Elon Musk, among others.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man … I forgive him," she said, through tears. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's assassin suspect Tyler Robinson is now facing multiple charges.

Her husband, Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot-and-killed while speaking at a public event in Utah on September 10.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.

He was the victim of a "political assassination" at the hands of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Robinson is now facing several charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and violent offense in the presence of a child.

