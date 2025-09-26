EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic in Shambles — Troubled Pop Singer Creating 'Obstacles' With Production Process... And Now the Production Company Might Walk Away
The much-hyped Britney Spears biopic has reportedly hit a roadblock – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the problem is with busybody Spears, whose meddling is driving producers crazy.
The mercurial musician is reportedly flip-flopping so often on the script that fed-up studio Universal is willing to slam the book shut on the whole project.
Britney's Movie Struggles
"Britney banked on having a lot of control in her initial deal and she was able to do that because multiple companies were chasing her for the rights to her story," said an insider.
"Universal internally still wants to make the movie but Britney's inexperience with screenwriters, script development and modern filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process.
"At some point, you do have to step back and let the professionals do their job."
Insiders said that while the filmmakers get that there's no one way to tell the Toxic singer's roller-coaster story, the erotic and erratic star has been so indecisive that the film is in limbo and producers are willing to allow the project to be scrapped altogether.
Will Movie Execs Walk Away?
"You don't want to whitewash the drama in her life. But will her fans – or Britney – be open to a warts-and-all approach?" said a source.
"They're trying to figure that out, but Universal has shown they're willing to walk away from a problematic development process, which is exactly what they did with Madonna's proposed biopic."
The Britney project – based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and set to be helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu – has reportedly come "grinding to a halt" while filmmakers try to find a way to wrangle the Baby One More Time belter, with sources whispering that she's out of her depth.
Britney Telling Her Story, Her Way
"We just want to do her right and tell the story that she deserves," said Chu.
"And I think that starts from the very beginning of saying, listen, we're going to jump out of this plane together and we're going to have to build a parachute. And we have to be willing to actually hit the ground.
"And once you get over that, we could fail, but we have to do this – this is our moment."