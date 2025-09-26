EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic in Shambles — Troubled Pop Singer Creating 'Obstacles' With Production Process... And Now the Production Company Might Walk Away

"Universal internally still wants to make the movie but Britney's inexperience with screenwriters, script development and modern filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process.

"At some point, you do have to step back and let the professionals do their job."

Insiders said that while the filmmakers get that there's no one way to tell the Toxic singer's roller-coaster story, the erotic and erratic star has been so indecisive that the film is in limbo and producers are willing to allow the project to be scrapped altogether.