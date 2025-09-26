Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic in Shambles — Troubled Pop Singer Creating 'Obstacles' With Production Process... And Now the Production Company Might Walk Away

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' biopic is facing 'obstacles' as the production company considers walking away.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The much-hyped Britney Spears biopic has reportedly hit a roadblock – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the problem is with busybody Spears, whose meddling is driving producers crazy.

The mercurial musician is reportedly flip-flopping so often on the script that fed-up studio Universal is willing to slam the book shut on the whole project.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney's Movie Struggles

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Universal insiders said Britney Spears' script meddling has stalled progress on her biopic.
Source: MEGA

Universal insiders said Britney Spears' script meddling has stalled progress on her biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

"Britney banked on having a lot of control in her initial deal and she was able to do that because multiple companies were chasing her for the rights to her story," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

"Universal internally still wants to make the movie but Britney's inexperience with screenwriters, script development and modern filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process.

"At some point, you do have to step back and let the professionals do their job."

Insiders said that while the filmmakers get that there's no one way to tell the Toxic singer's roller-coaster story, the erotic and erratic star has been so indecisive that the film is in limbo and producers are willing to allow the project to be scrapped altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Movie Execs Walk Away?

Article continues below advertisement
Sources noted Universal may walk away from Spears' biopic as they did with Madonna's.
Source: MEGA

Sources noted Universal may walk away from Spears' biopic as they did with Madonna's.

Article continues below advertisement

"You don't want to whitewash the drama in her life. But will her fans – or Britney – be open to a warts-and-all approach?" said a source.

"They're trying to figure that out, but Universal has shown they're willing to walk away from a problematic development process, which is exactly what they did with Madonna's proposed biopic."

The Britney project – based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and set to be helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu – has reportedly come "grinding to a halt" while filmmakers try to find a way to wrangle the Baby One More Time belter, with sources whispering that she's out of her depth.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Telling Her Story, Her Way

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kris Jenner

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner, 69, Defends Controversial Decision to Undergo Another Facelift – 'This is Aging Gracefully, It's My Version'

Julia Roberts danny moder

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder 'Spend a Lot of Time Apart' — Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Most Unique Marriages as the 'Pretty Woman' Icon Gets Back to Work

Article continues below advertisement
Director Jon M. Chu said he wants to tell Spears' story in the right way.
Source: MEGA

Director Jon M. Chu said he wants to tell Spears' story in the right way.

"We just want to do her right and tell the story that she deserves," said Chu.

"And I think that starts from the very beginning of saying, listen, we're going to jump out of this plane together and we're going to have to build a parachute. And we have to be willing to actually hit the ground.

"And once you get over that, we could fail, but we have to do this – this is our moment."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.