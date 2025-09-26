Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, 'Dating' OnlyFans Star, 27, Following $160M Divorce From Ex-Wife Isla Fisher, 49, As Insiders Beam: 'He's A Very Lucky Man'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Borat star, 53, met Hannah Palmer, 27, at film director Taika Waititi’s star-studded birthday party in Ibiza last month and have since enjoyed an intimate date together.

Sacha Baron Cohen has moved on from ex-wife Isla Fisher by dating an OnlyFans model nearly half his age.

Baron Cohen was spotted getting into the same car as Palmer after leaving a restaurant.

They were hoping to keep the relationship under wraps by leaving a restaurant via separate exits, but were snapped entering the same Cadillac Escalade limo, exposing their shock romance.

An insider said: “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.

“Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”

The actor split from the Aussie actress Fisher, 49, at the end of 2023 after 14 years of marriage and welcoming three children together.

Commenting on the split, Fisher said it was the "the most difficult thing” she’s ever been through.