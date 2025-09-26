Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, 'Dating' OnlyFans Star, 27, Following $160M Divorce From Ex-Wife Isla Fisher, 49, As Insiders Beam: 'He's A Very Lucky Man'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:31 a.m. ET
Sacha Baron Cohen has moved on from ex-wife Isla Fisher by dating an OnlyFans model nearly half his age.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Borat star, 53, met Hannah Palmer, 27, at film director Taika Waititi’s star-studded birthday party in Ibiza last month and have since enjoyed an intimate date together.
Secret Date
They were hoping to keep the relationship under wraps by leaving a restaurant via separate exits, but were snapped entering the same Cadillac Escalade limo, exposing their shock romance.
An insider said: “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.
“Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”
The actor split from the Aussie actress Fisher, 49, at the end of 2023 after 14 years of marriage and welcoming three children together.
Commenting on the split, Fisher said it was the "the most difficult thing” she’s ever been through.
'Super Fun Girl'
Baron Cohen was introduced to his new girlfriend at the raucous bash held by Waititi and pop star wife Rita Ora who at a rented out a villa on the Spanish island where they brought A-list stars including Kate Moss and Matt Damon.
Palmer is friends with Ora and she was photographed enjoying the party.
The insider said: "Sacha and Hannah would have been introduced at the party. It was a big sit-down dinner party before they went dancing in the villa’s nightclub.
"Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful.
"Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch."
Palmer has gained a successful following on her social media, thanks to her many sizzling snaps, boasting 2.2million followers on Instagram and 575,000 on TikTok.
Mega Money Divorce
Her social media is full of bikini snaps from exotic and lavish holidays to the likes of Hawaii, Mexico and St Tropez.
She also had an OnlyFans account for her racier content, which she claimed earned her an eye-watering £4million in her first year on the X-rated site.
Baron Cohen’s new romance comes just three months after he and Fisher finalised their $160million divorce in June.
The former couple first met at a party in Sydney in 2001, with the Bruno star later admitting he had fallen for Fisher quickly after realising she was "hilarious".
He recalled: "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people at the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."
They tied the knot nine years later and welcomed three children, before announcing last year that they'd "quietly separated" in 2023.
Sharing the photo of them posing in matching tennis outfits to both of their Instagram Stories in April 2024, they stated: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.
"We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
Baron Cohen and Fisher confirmed their divorce had been finalised in June, with another simultaneous statement posted to their Instagrams.