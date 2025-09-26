Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kris Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner, 69, Defends Controversial Decision to Undergo Another Facelift – 'This is Aging Gracefully, It's My Version'

Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner, 69, defended her controversial face lift decision, calling it her version of aging gracefully.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

There's no love-your-laugh-lines for Kris Jenner.

In May, the 69-year-old debuted a shockingly youthful face, compliments of NYC-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, that had fans comparing the reality matriarch to her 44-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kris Wanted To Be The 'Best Version' Of Herself

Article continues below advertisement
Kris Jenner told 'Vogue Arabia' she underwent a facelift to be the best version of herself.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner told 'Vogue Arabia' she underwent a facelift to be the best version of herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the momager has opened up to Vogue Arabia about why she went under the knife.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she told the magazine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Kris' Version Of Aging

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Julia Roberts danny moder

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder 'Spend a Lot of Time Apart' — Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Most Unique Marriages as the 'Pretty Woman' Icon Gets Back to Work

photo of Rex Heuermann

EXCLUSIVE: Long Island Murderer Suspect Rex Heuermann's Wife Being Trolled by Man Who Placed $25k Bid on Vintage Jeep... And Now Refuses to Cough Up the Cash

Article continues below advertisement
Jenner said her facelift is 'aging gracefully' and described it as her version.
Source: MEGA

Jenner said her facelift is 'aging gracefully' and described it as her version.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Not that she has a problem with her age. "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself," she reasoned.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.