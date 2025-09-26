EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner, 69, Defends Controversial Decision to Undergo Another Facelift – 'This is Aging Gracefully, It's My Version'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
There's no love-your-laugh-lines for Kris Jenner.
In May, the 69-year-old debuted a shockingly youthful face, compliments of NYC-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, that had fans comparing the reality matriarch to her 44-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kris Wanted To Be The 'Best Version' Of Herself
Now, the momager has opened up to Vogue Arabia about why she went under the knife.
"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she told the magazine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."
Kris' Version Of Aging
Not that she has a problem with her age. "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself," she reasoned.
"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."