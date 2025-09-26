Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Julia Roberts
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder 'Spend a Lot of Time Apart' — Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Most Unique Marriages as the 'Pretty Woman' Icon Gets Back to Work

Julia Roberts danny moder
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder 'spend a lot of time apart' as the actress focuses on working again.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Julia Roberts is no Runaway Bride – but she and hubby Danny Moder just might have Hollywood's most unique marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Handling Marriage Their Own Way

Article continues below advertisement
Julia Roberts has been working more since stepping back from hands-on parenting duties.
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts has been working more since stepping back from hands-on parenting duties.

Article continues below advertisement

"People point to Julia and Danny as a model Hollywood union, but the truth is, they really do things their own way," said a source who's known the couple for many years.

Now that they have a lot less hands-on parenting to do – their 20-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are in college, and only 18-year-old Henry remains at home – Roberts, 57, "has been spreading her wings and working a lot more than she had been when being a mom took up almost all of her time," said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Different Work Approaches

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Rex Heuermann

EXCLUSIVE: Long Island Murderer Suspect Rex Heuermann's Wife Being Trolled by Man Who Placed $25k Bid on Vintage Jeep... And Now Refuses to Cough Up the Cash

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Pregnancy Affair Scandal Resurfaces as She Faces Becoming Royal Pariah Over Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Revelations

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Danny Moder does not follow Roberts to every project as he once did.
Source: MEGA

A source said Danny Moder does not follow Roberts to every project as he once did.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A source said her cinematographer husband, 56, "doesn't follow her to every job the way he did when they were newlyweds and had young kids. Danny has a totally different approach to work, and he relishes his downtime, his hobbies and his friendships that are completely outside the industry."

"Julia and Danny spend a lot of time apart, and that's just not going to work for every couple. But it works for them," the insider added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.