EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder 'Spend a Lot of Time Apart' — Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Most Unique Marriages as the 'Pretty Woman' Icon Gets Back to Work
Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Julia Roberts is no Runaway Bride – but she and hubby Danny Moder just might have Hollywood's most unique marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Handling Marriage Their Own Way
"People point to Julia and Danny as a model Hollywood union, but the truth is, they really do things their own way," said a source who's known the couple for many years.
Now that they have a lot less hands-on parenting to do – their 20-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are in college, and only 18-year-old Henry remains at home – Roberts, 57, "has been spreading her wings and working a lot more than she had been when being a mom took up almost all of her time," said the source.
Different Work Approaches
A source said her cinematographer husband, 56, "doesn't follow her to every job the way he did when they were newlyweds and had young kids. Danny has a totally different approach to work, and he relishes his downtime, his hobbies and his friendships that are completely outside the industry."
"Julia and Danny spend a lot of time apart, and that's just not going to work for every couple. But it works for them," the insider added.