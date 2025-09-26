EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder 'Spend a Lot of Time Apart' — Radar Lifts the Lid on One of Hollywood's Most Unique Marriages as the 'Pretty Woman' Icon Gets Back to Work

"People point to Julia and Danny as a model Hollywood union, but the truth is, they really do things their own way," said a source who's known the couple for many years.

Now that they have a lot less hands-on parenting to do – their 20-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are in college, and only 18-year-old Henry remains at home – Roberts, 57, "has been spreading her wings and working a lot more than she had been when being a mom took up almost all of her time," said the source.