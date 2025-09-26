EXCLUSIVE: Long Island Murderer Suspect Rex Heuermann's Wife Being Trolled by Man Who Placed $25k Bid on Vintage Jeep... And Now Refuses to Cough Up the Cash

Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann's family is getting trolled by the man who placed the winning $25,000 auction bid on the Long Island slay suspect's Vietnam War-era Jeep – as the prankster refuses to pony up the dough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A rep for Heuermann's kin placed a listing on eBay for a 1972 M151 A2 Military Utility Tactical Truck and a 1963 trailer, stating it was once owned by the "Infamous RH."

Sources said the brooding architect's ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, was seeking to sell the items to the highest bidder – who happened to be local Jonathan Randall.