Long Island Serial Killer
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Long Island Murderer Suspect Rex Heuermann's Wife Being Trolled by Man Who Placed $25k Bid on Vintage Jeep... And Now Refuses to Cough Up the Cash

photo of Rex Heuermann
Source: MEGA

Rex Heuermann's family is now being taunted over his jeep.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann's family is getting trolled by the man who placed the winning $25,000 auction bid on the Long Island slay suspect's Vietnam War-era Jeep – as the prankster refuses to pony up the dough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A rep for Heuermann's kin placed a listing on eBay for a 1972 M151 A2 Military Utility Tactical Truck and a 1963 trailer, stating it was once owned by the "Infamous RH."

Sources said the brooding architect's ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, was seeking to sell the items to the highest bidder – who happened to be local Jonathan Randall.

Taunting The Alleged Killer's Family

Local Jonathan Randall mocked Asa Ellerup online after refusing to pay for Rex Heuermann's Jeep.
Source: MEGA

Local Jonathan Randall mocked Asa Ellerup online after refusing to pay for the Jeep.

Randall was initially outbid twice – and made three more offers before learning of his victory.

He gloated on social media by sharing screenshots confirming his success and taunting: "Guess who's not paying?"

Randall also appeared to scathingly address Heuermann's wife by posting, "You aren't going to profit off your husband's murders, you disgusting ghoul."

The bidder also shared a shot of a direct message asking how he wanted to claim the pieces, which included his reply: "LOL."

Rex Charged With The Killings

Law enforcement linked Heuermann to Gilgo Beach murders through DNA and surveillance evidence.
Source: MEGA

Law enforcement linked Heuermann to Gilgo Beach murders through DNA and surveillance evidence.

Heuermann, 61, is charged with murdering seven women – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla and Valerie Mack – whose remains were found at or near Long Island's Gilgo Beach.

He was collared in July 2023 and is in custody at the Riverhead Correctional Facility in Suffolk County, N.Y., as he awaits trial.

Lawmen say cell phone records, surveillance footage and DNA analysis have linked the 6-foot-4 hulk to the killings of the petite victims.

Rex Pleaded Not Guilty

Prosecutors said Ellerup's hairs tied to the victims helped investigators link Heuermann to the killings.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors said Ellerup's hairs tied to the victims helped investigators link Heuermann to the killings.

According to prosecutors, hairs found on some of the women's remains belonged to Asa – who is not considered a suspect and has not been implicated in the crimes in any way – enabling investigators to link Heuermann to the slayings.

If convicted of the multiple first-degree and second-degree murder charges against him, Heuermann will face multiple life sentences without parole.

He has pleaded not guilty.

