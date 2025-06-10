Rex Heuermann's Daughter Believes Her Father Is 'Most Likely' The Gilgo Beach Killer — After Her 'Feelings and Emotions' Evolved Due To Devastating Evidence

In the docuseries, Victoria is confronted about the timeline of when the victims went missing and where her family members were at the time.

According to prosecutors, Heuermann is accused of murdering his victims when his wife and two children were on vacation without him.

One of the vacations in question was when Victoria, her brother Christopher and their mother went to the Six Flags amusement park in Maryland while Rex stayed behind on Long Island.

The family, minus Rex, left just two days before one of the victims, a 22-year-old mom named Megan Waterman, was last seen alive in the early hours of June 6, 2010, leaving a Holiday Inn hotel in Hauppauge.

Three other victims, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Melissa Barthelem, were found in a nearby location.

After she was asked if she finds it to be just a coincidence the Gilgo Beach victims were murdered when her family was on vacation without her father, she replied: "I'm not sure."