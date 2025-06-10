Rex Heuermann's Daughter Believes Her Father Is 'Most Likely' The Gilgo Beach Killer — After Her 'Feelings and Emotions' Evolved Due To Devastating Evidence
Rex Heuermann's daughter has admitted she believes her father is "most likely" the Gilgo Beach killer.
In the new Peacock docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Heuermann's family members have finally broken their silence after he was arrested and accused of killing the handful of women on Long Island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Family Speaks Out
While Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, insisted she doesn't believe her husband committed the crimes he is accused of – his daughter Victoria admitted she was at first "on the fence" and he may have had a "double life."
At the end of the chilling docuseries, Victoria released a statement after months of filming, which said: "A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer."
The family's lawyer, Robert Macedonio, said in a statement: "Victoria's feelings and emotions have evolved since July of 2023. We have spent a good amount of time with her explaining the evidence and how it was extracted."
The Questionable Timeline
In the docuseries, Victoria is confronted about the timeline of when the victims went missing and where her family members were at the time.
According to prosecutors, Heuermann is accused of murdering his victims when his wife and two children were on vacation without him.
One of the vacations in question was when Victoria, her brother Christopher and their mother went to the Six Flags amusement park in Maryland while Rex stayed behind on Long Island.
The family, minus Rex, left just two days before one of the victims, a 22-year-old mom named Megan Waterman, was last seen alive in the early hours of June 6, 2010, leaving a Holiday Inn hotel in Hauppauge.
Three other victims, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Melissa Barthelem, were found in a nearby location.
After she was asked if she finds it to be just a coincidence the Gilgo Beach victims were murdered when her family was on vacation without her father, she replied: "I'm not sure."
Victoria explained in the series: "I don't know whether it did or it didn't happen.
"Now that I do look back on my childhood I do find it very hard to believe my dad actually did all this.
"I saw him at regular times every day, morning, night and the vacations that he did join us on."
Rex's Wife Sticks By His Side
In the docuseries, his wife, Asa Ellerup, finally broke her silence regarding her husband's arrest – and it's clear she is sticking by his side.
She told the cameras: "[Did I] know what? My husband was home here. He is a family man. They are telling me he has been soliciting sex from sex workers. What? I don’t have sex with my husband? I don’t satisfy him?
"He comes home and he eats my dinner. It isn’t good enough? No. I don't believe my husband did this."
Rex, who pleaded not guilty, is currently awaiting his trial for the alleged murder of seven women.