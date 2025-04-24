EXCLUSIVE: Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Was 'Wimpy Mama's Boy' Who Grew Up to 'Resent Women'— As Newly Identified Remains 'Tied to Monster Killer'

Heuermann – the 6'6" massive figure who has been charged with murder in relation to seven of the bodies found on Gilgo Beach in New York – wasn't always an imposing figure according to his ex classmates.

One former classmate at Berner High School in Massapequa recalled Heuermann as a teen, and claimed he was a “momma’s boy” who would often say, “I have to get home to my mother.”

After his divorce from first wife Elizabeth Ryan in the 1990s, Heuermann decided to purchase the house he grew up in for $170,000 from his mother. He is believed to have been under her thumb since at least age 12 when his father, Theodore, died at 50 in 1975.