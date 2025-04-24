EXCLUSIVE: Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Was 'Wimpy Mama's Boy' Who Grew Up to 'Resent Women'— As Newly Identified Remains 'Tied to Monster Killer'
Rex Heuermann, the man thought to be behind the Gilgo Beach serial killings, is believed to have been a complete mama's boy growing up.
The 59-year-old is said to have grown-up to "resent" women due to his controlling mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Heuermann – the 6'6" massive figure who has been charged with murder in relation to seven of the bodies found on Gilgo Beach in New York – wasn't always an imposing figure according to his ex classmates.
One former classmate at Berner High School in Massapequa recalled Heuermann as a teen, and claimed he was a “momma’s boy” who would often say, “I have to get home to my mother.”
After his divorce from first wife Elizabeth Ryan in the 1990s, Heuermann decided to purchase the house he grew up in for $170,000 from his mother. He is believed to have been under her thumb since at least age 12 when his father, Theodore, died at 50 in 1975.
Due to his tumultuous childhood, criminologist and profiler Scott Bonn branded Heuermann a “psychopath,” and claimed the suspected killer's suppressed anger at his controlling mom could have finally exploded – leading to his alleged string of murders.
He claimed: "(Heuermann) had a kind of an unusual, incestuous relationship, in an emotional sense, with his mother, which could be a contributing factor to his pathology.
"Who knows what was ticking beneath the surface. He may have been projecting the loving, doting son, when in fact there may have been some deep-seated resentment toward mom.”
The remains of at least 10 people – mostly female sex workers – have been discovered along Ocean Parkway near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, since 2010.
Heuermann – an architect who worked in New York City – was arrested in 2023 in connection with three of the victims: Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Megan Waterman, 22. However, he has since been charged with another four deaths.
On Wednesday, April 23, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly revealed authorities were able to identify a woman and her two-year-old daughter whose remains were discovered on Hempstead Lake State Park nearly 30 years ago.
Tanya Denise Jackson, 26 at the time of her death, and her daughter Tatiana Marie Dykes were identified through genetic genealogy testing.
"The reality is our work has just begun,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said at the press conference. “Knowing the identities of the mom and the little baby is just a first step to help us get to solving these murders.”
On June 28, 1997, Jackson’s remains were discovered in a plastic container in Hempstead Lake State Park. At the time, she was given the name "Peaches," due to the peach-shaped tattoo found on her chest.
While true crime sleuths have already tied the deaths of Jackson and her child to Heuermann, authorities were quick to throw water on that theory.
Homicide Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said: “Although Tanya and Tatiana have commonly been linked to the Gilgo Beach serial killings because the timing and locations of their recovered remains, we are not discounting the possibility that their cases are unrelated from that investigation.
"Speculation and theories by people and on the internet should not be brought into this.”
Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges.