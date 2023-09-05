Gilgo Serial Killer Suspect Investigated for Murder of 29-Year-Old Woman Found Bound on Side of Highway

The woman now believes the Gilgo Beach suspect is responsible for Vargas' death after spending decades under the impression serial killer Joel Rifkin was the murderer.

"Joel Rifkin said, 'That's not me. That's not my work,'" said Figueroa in an interview with The U.S. Sun. "We really thought it was him but we eventually let it go."

She further explained, "He would've accepted the credit, he admitted to killing 17 women. He admitted to each and every one of them."

Striking similarities in the cases Heuermann is being charged for have led her to speculate he is the true culprit.