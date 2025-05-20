EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind the $43K Drug Bust Transformed Tim Allen Into a Star – With 'Home Improvement' Star Turning Around His Life By Snitching on Dealers

A $43,000 drug deal was going down at the airport – with Tim Allen at its center, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He was then a scruffy-looking 25-year-old who liked to tell jokes, who was there with his partner to sell a pound and a half of cocaine they had stashed in a luggage locker.

The young guy stood guard outside to make sure nothing went wrong. His partner went inside with the buyer and handed over the key to the locker. After the buyer got the cocaine, he was supposed to give the pair the $43,000 he was carrying.

Instead, he pulled out a badge – and arrested them.

The young drug dealer was Tim Allen, today the star of Home Improvement, which turned into one of the hottest sitcoms on TV.

But his arrest, on October 2, 1978, in the Kalamazoo, Michigan, airport, didn’t ruin his life – in fact, it saved it.