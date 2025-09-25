EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect's Trans Lover's Troubled Past Revealed... as FBI Refuses to Comment on Missing Lance Twiggs' Whereabouts

Twiggs had reportedly been cooperating with officials after Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk in the middle of an open college quad.

However, neighbors have reported that he has suddenly and mysteriously vanished – leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside their shared 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah.

When pressed about the 22-year-old's whereabouts, the FBI would neither confirm nor deny if it knows his location. The bureau is apparently aware of the spreading speculation that Twiggs is missing, but specifically told Radar the agency "declines to comment on those reports."

Photos from outside Twiggs' condo reveal notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.

The 22-year-old's Infinity compact car remains parked in front of his door.

His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and a fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.