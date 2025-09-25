Your tip
RadarOnline
Home > News > Tyler Robinson
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect's Trans Lover's Troubled Past Revealed... as FBI Refuses to Comment on Missing Lance Twiggs' Whereabouts

photo of lance twiggs, charlie kirk, tyler robinson
Source: Lance Twiggs TikTok/MEGA

Tyler Robinson is accused of killing Charlie Kirk. His lover, Lance Twiggs, was said to be working with authorities.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

The transgender lover of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin reportedly came from a family of "religious zealots" who kicked him out of their house after he turned his back on their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beliefs, RadarOnline.com can report.

Lance Twiggs, who was the roommate and lover of accused murderer Tyler Robinson, is now reportedly "missing" from their shared Utah home, and FBI officials refuse to say if they know where he is hiding.

lance twiggs
Source: lancetwiggs/TikTok

Twiggs has suddenly vanished and gone missing.

Twiggs had reportedly been cooperating with officials after Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk in the middle of an open college quad.

However, neighbors have reported that he has suddenly and mysteriously vanished – leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside their shared 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah.

When pressed about the 22-year-old's whereabouts, the FBI would neither confirm nor deny if it knows his location. The bureau is apparently aware of the spreading speculation that Twiggs is missing, but specifically told Radar the agency "declines to comment on those reports."

Photos from outside Twiggs' condo reveal notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.

The 22-year-old's Infinity compact car remains parked in front of his door.

His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and a fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.

Lance Twiggs Previously Was Couch Surfing After Being Kicked Out

Lance Twiggs
Source: lancetwiggs/TikTok

He had been kicked out of his home due to his beliefs.

Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.

After being booted from his home, the former straight-A student briefly found sanctuary with a blended family that included six biological kids and three adoptees.

One of them, 19-year-old Braylon Nielsen, said Twiggs would come and go.

"He was bouncing couches," she told the New York Post. "He would live with us for a few months, but didn’t like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends."

Twiggs was 'Radicalized'

tyler robinson
Source: X.com

Robinson has been charged with the murder of Kirk.

Other relatives alleged Twiggs was "radicalized" and "hates conservatives and Christians," including his own family members.

A female relative, who asked to remain anonymous, reportedly claimed he had a falling out with his parents over alleged drug and alcohol use, online gaming, and removing himself from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She claimed: "(His father) thought he wasn't being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out. He then lived with (his grandparents) until he was 18 and graduated from high school."

The family member also claimed Twiggs was struggling with "gender identity," adding: "But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming."

charlie kirk shot
Source: X.com

Kirk was shot in the neck and died soon after.

Now, no one seems to know or say where he is. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby previously said that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George," and needed to "lay low for a long time."

Wherever Twiggs may be, neighbors are happy to see him gone. One told Daily Mail: "Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again," referring to Twiggs and Robinson.

Another was more direct, warning: "If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag.

"That's not a threat – I'm just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him, he'd be mad to show his face in public again. This was a generational event."

