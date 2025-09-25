EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Throwing Ring of Steel Around Herself' After Slamming State of America in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination
Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Paranoid Angelina Jolie is preparing to flee the United States, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has increased her personal security before she makes her exit after speaking out against restrictions on free expression following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress recently declared she no longer recognized her country after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, 57, was briefly pulled off air for comments linking the Kirk killing to political exploitation.
Jolie Fears for Her Safety
Her remarks have since sparked a fierce backlash from President Trump officials and right-wing outlets, who accused her of "trashing America." Sources close to Jolie say she now fears for her safety and is considering a permanent move abroad.
One confidante claimed to RadarOnline.com: "Angelina is under no illusions about the risk she is taking by speaking so openly. She has told friends that she could be targeted in the same way Charlie Kirk was. That is why she has brought in extra protection and is making concrete plans to leave America for good."
Explosive Remarks in Spain
Jolie's now-controversial admission came at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain, where she was promoting her latest project.
Asked about her fears as both an artist and an American, she said: "It's a very difficult question... I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country. Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms, and from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."
The Trump administration hit back sharply, dismissing her concerns and attacking Kimmel, who had mocked the president's response to Kirk's murder.
One political source said: "The Trump administration thinks Jimmy Kimmel is a low ratings loser and Angelina Jolie is peddling hysteria. They think their supporters can see through their act."
Hollywood Outrage Over Free Speech
Despite ABC's parent company, the Walt Disney Company, later confirming Kimmel's Live! show would return, the episode has added fuel to an already volatile row over political speech.
More than 400 artists, journalists, and campaigners signed an open letter condemning Kimmel's temporary suspension as "unconstitutional and un-American."
Signatories included Hollywood leftie luminaries Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep, as well as pop star Olivia Rodrigo.
Jolie has also long had a complicated relationship with her father, Jon Voight, who remains a vocal Trump supporter and was appointed this year as one of the administration's "special ambassadors" to Hollywood alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson.
While she rarely comments on his politics, her latest remarks set her apart starkly from his embrace of the White House.
A Turning Point After Kirk Assassination
Friends of Jolie have claimed the assassination of Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was a "turning point" for her. He was shot dead on 10 September while speaking at a Utah college campus, an event that shocked the political establishment.
"She believes what happened to Charlie shows that America has crossed into very dangerous territory," claimed a source close to the star. "She is not going to wait around to become the next target."
Trump's threats to revoke broadcast licenses of networks he considers hostile have only deepened concerns among critics. Senator Ted Cruz has warned such rhetoric was "unbelievably dangerous" and compared it to gangster politics "right out of Goodfellas."
For Jolie, the stakes are personal.
"She has always loved her country and defended its freedoms," said one longtime associate. "But she feels those freedoms are collapsing before her eyes. Leaving the U.S. is no longer a choice for her – it is a necessity. And before she leaves, she is surrounding herself with bodyguards."