EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Throwing Ring of Steel Around Herself' After Slamming State of America in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress recently declared she no longer recognized her country after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel , 57, was briefly pulled off air for comments linking the Kirk killing to political exploitation.

Paranoid Angelina Jolie is preparing to flee the United States, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has increased her personal security before she makes her exit after speaking out against restrictions on free expression following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk .

Jolie has boosted her security before leaving the U.S, according to sources.

One confidante claimed to RadarOnline.com : "Angelina is under no illusions about the risk she is taking by speaking so openly. She has told friends that she could be targeted in the same way Charlie Kirk was. That is why she has brought in extra protection and is making concrete plans to leave America for good."

Her remarks have since sparked a fierce backlash from President Trump officials and right-wing outlets, who accused her of "trashing America." Sources close to Jolie say she now fears for her safety and is considering a permanent move abroad .

Jolie's now-controversial admission came at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain, where she was promoting her latest project.

Asked about her fears as both an artist and an American, she said: "It's a very difficult question... I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country. Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms, and from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."

The Trump administration hit back sharply, dismissing her concerns and attacking Kimmel, who had mocked the president's response to Kirk's murder.

One political source said: "The Trump administration thinks Jimmy Kimmel is a low ratings loser and Angelina Jolie is peddling hysteria. They think their supporters can see through their act."